Police warn Ipswich residents after man steals large sum of money during distraction burglary

An elderly couple had money stolen in a distraction burglary. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Ipswich residents are being urged to be vigilant following a distraction burglary in which a purse was stolen from an elderly couple.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened on Tuesday, November 13 at on Hutland Road at some point between 10.30am and 11.30 am.

Suffolk police were told how a male suspect turned up to the house to carry out some gardening work.

After carrying out a very small amount of work, which he charged £120 for, he asked for a cup of tea.

When the tea was brought to him he told the victims that he had actually had asked for coffee and during the time taken to amend the drinks order, the offender has stolen the victim’s purse from her handbag and left the house with a large amount of cash.

The suspect is described as in his 20s or 30s, was wearing smart clothing and is of a ‘pleasant character.

Police are taking the opportunity to advise residents that they should always ask for identification from unexpected callers and do not let anyone in until you have verified their identity with the company they work for.

Trading Standards advice is to never have work done by anyone who cold calls because no reputable trader ever approaches a customer this way.

Police are encouraging anyone, who witnessed with incident or has knowledge of a similar incident recently to contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/65811/18.