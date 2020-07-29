Police urge vigilance as woman asks for help on Ipswich doorsteps

Police are urging Ipswich residents to be vigilant after a woman asked for money on people's doorsteps Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Police are urging vigilance after a woman knocked on a number of doors in Ipswich asking for help and money.

Police received reports that the woman was calling at properties in the Clarkson Street and Christchurch Street areas of the town prior to July 25.

The woman is said to have asked for a lift or money for train travel.

One resident gave her £20 and a coat.

Police have not issued a description of the woman, but said they are concerned about her and have urged residents in the area to be vigilant.

Anyone approached in a similar way is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 514 of July 25.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website.