Appeal to find 33-year-old missing man

Police are concerned about a 33-year-old missing man named Oliver Milton who is thought to be in the Felixstowe area - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A 33-year-old man last seen on Friday evening has been reported missing.

Suffolk police is appealing for information to find Oliver Milton, who is believed to be in the Felixstowe area.

Mr Milton was last seen at approximately 8.30pm on Friday, January 21. He was reported missing a short time later.

He is described as being a white male standing 5"9 in height with light brown shaven hair.

The 33-year-old was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black jogging bottoms, and was carrying a rucksack and a beige tote bag on his shoulder.

Police believe that he is in the Felixstowe area, and are concerned with his welfare.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Oliver has been asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.



