News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Appeal to find 33-year-old missing man

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:27 PM January 22, 2022
Updated: 12:52 PM January 22, 2022
Police are concerned about a 33-year-old missing man named Oliver Milton who is thought to be in the Felixstowe area 

Police are concerned about a 33-year-old missing man named Oliver Milton who is thought to be in the Felixstowe area - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A 33-year-old man last seen on Friday evening has been reported missing. 

Suffolk police is appealing for information to find Oliver Milton, who is believed to be in the Felixstowe area. 

Mr Milton was last seen at approximately 8.30pm on Friday, January 21. He was reported missing a short time later. 

He is described as being a white male standing 5"9 in height with light brown shaven hair.

The 33-year-old was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black jogging bottoms, and was carrying a rucksack and a beige tote bag on his shoulder. 

Police believe that he is in the Felixstowe area, and are concerned with his welfare. 

Anyone who thinks they have seen Oliver has been asked to contact Suffolk police on 101. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager 'kicked and punched' by man during Ipswich assault
  2. 2 Tragic loss of 'kind and gentle' Aayush at 17 devastated family
  3. 3 Appeal to trace driver after cyclist knocked unconscious in crash
  1. 4 Cyclist left with 'potentially life-changing injuries' after Ipswich crash
  2. 5 Five-bedroom home with 'beautiful countryside views' on market for £800K
  3. 6 Thatch roof of cottage 'fully alight' in village near Needham Market
  4. 7 Hank's Deli closes its doors but remembers food bank
  5. 8 'I slept at the store' - Teen queues for 14 hours as Tim Hortons opens
  6. 9 Inquest into death of 32-year-old woman in Barham crash postponed
  7. 10 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police want to speak to the man and woman pictured after the theft at the Ipswich store

Suffolk Live News

CCTV appeal after cash stolen from ATM dispensing tray at Ipswich store

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A Suffolk police officer. Stock image.

Man dies following single vehicle crash near Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Samuel Creed was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Man with foot fetish jailed for sexually assaulting women

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
The new Tim Hortons is opening in Ipswich later this week 

Suffolk Live News

First look inside Ipswich's new Tim Hortons ahead of opening

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon