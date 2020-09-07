E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Large police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich – unclear if linked to Kesgrave shooting

PUBLISHED: 12:16 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:53 07 September 2020

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

A large police presence has been seen in an Ipswich road, following an earlier shooting in Kesgrave.

Police have set up a cordon in Westwood Avenue in Ispwich Picture: WILL JEFFORDPolice have set up a cordon in Westwood Avenue in Ispwich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Suffolk police have set up a cordon at both ends of Westwood Avenue, which connects to Norwich Road and Valley Road.

MORE: Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Witnesses in the area reported seeing both marked and unmarked police vehicles in the area.

It is not yet clear if the cordon is related to the investigation of the shooting in Kesgrave several hours earlier.

Police have been seen at both ends of Westwood Avenue in Ipswich Picture: TOM POTTERPolice have been seen at both ends of Westwood Avenue in Ipswich Picture: TOM POTTER

Suffolk police have been approached for comment.

MORE: ‘I heard a gunshot’ - Kesgrave residents’ shock at shooting

•Stay with us for more on this breaking news story

