Large police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich – unclear if linked to Kesgrave shooting
PUBLISHED: 12:16 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:53 07 September 2020
A large police presence has been seen in an Ipswich road, following an earlier shooting in Kesgrave.
Suffolk police have set up a cordon at both ends of Westwood Avenue, which connects to Norwich Road and Valley Road.
Witnesses in the area reported seeing both marked and unmarked police vehicles in the area.
It is not yet clear if the cordon is related to the investigation of the shooting in Kesgrave several hours earlier.
Suffolk police have been approached for comment.
