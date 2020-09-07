Breaking

Large police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich – unclear if linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant Archant

A large police presence has been seen in an Ipswich road, following an earlier shooting in Kesgrave.

Police have set up a cordon in Westwood Avenue in Ispwich Picture: WILL JEFFORD Police have set up a cordon in Westwood Avenue in Ispwich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Suffolk police have set up a cordon at both ends of Westwood Avenue, which connects to Norwich Road and Valley Road.

Witnesses in the area reported seeing both marked and unmarked police vehicles in the area.

It is not yet clear if the cordon is related to the investigation of the shooting in Kesgrave several hours earlier.

Police have been seen at both ends of Westwood Avenue in Ipswich Picture: TOM POTTER Police have been seen at both ends of Westwood Avenue in Ipswich Picture: TOM POTTER

Suffolk police have been approached for comment.

