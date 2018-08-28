Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Burglars steal alcohol, cigarettes and till from Hadleigh shop

PUBLISHED: 16:57 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:58 27 December 2018

Molly's Convenience Store in Hadleigh has been hit by burglars Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Molly's Convenience Store in Hadleigh has been hit by burglars Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Suffolk police are appealing for help after a convenience store in Hadleigh was burgled in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Burglars broke into Molly’s Convenience Store in Long Bessels shortly after 2.20am.

Three men got out of a white Volkswagen Polo and forced entry to the shop by throwing a concrete coping stone through the glass in the door.

They then entered the shop with a skip bag , stealing alcohol, cigarettes and the till before leaving the store.

Officers believe the suspects then got back into the Volkswagen Polo and drove off in the direction of Hadleigh town centre.

The car was last seen heading in the direction of the A14.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101 quoting reference number 37/74540/18.

Alternatively you can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

It was a long wait - but he finally arrived on Christmas Day

Charlie Edwards gave birth to Theo Leandro Edwards-Assuncao on Christmas Day , weighing 8lbs 9oz Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds brave a chilly Christmas Day dip in Felixstowe

People of all ages took part in the dip Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man sexually assaulted in town centre in 3am attack

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Boxing Day sales - Which shops will be opening?

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Shoppers flee after counter smashing causes confusion in Westfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Five teenagers guilty of murdering Promise Nkenda in Valentine’s Day attack

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bright teenager wins £76,000 sixth form scholarship

#includeImage($article, 225)

Queens Market traders make documentary to promote healthy eating

#includeImage($article, 225)

Experienced West Ham defender left frustrated by Watford loss

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

New plans revealed for former County Hall in Ipswich

The former County Hall in Ipswich has been empty since 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Driver was too drunk to stand after driving wrong way on A14, court hears

Remigijus Katinas, who drove the wrong way on the A14 in Suffolk Picture: ANDREW YOUNG

Is it graffiti? Mystery blue markings on the Cornhill monument

The Cornhill stonehenge has been coloured in and drawn on Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Changes at The Dip approved – despite residents’ worries over traffic danger

Approval has been granted for more beach huts at The Dip in Old Felixstowe Picture: JANICE POULSON

Man who stole 56 bottles of alcohol is jailed

Jamie McCleary has been jailed for nine weeks Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists