Burglars steal alcohol, cigarettes and till from Hadleigh shop

Molly's Convenience Store in Hadleigh has been hit by burglars Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Suffolk police are appealing for help after a convenience store in Hadleigh was burgled in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Burglars broke into Molly’s Convenience Store in Long Bessels shortly after 2.20am.

Three men got out of a white Volkswagen Polo and forced entry to the shop by throwing a concrete coping stone through the glass in the door.

They then entered the shop with a skip bag , stealing alcohol, cigarettes and the till before leaving the store.

Officers believe the suspects then got back into the Volkswagen Polo and drove off in the direction of Hadleigh town centre.

The car was last seen heading in the direction of the A14.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101 quoting reference number 37/74540/18.

Alternatively you can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.