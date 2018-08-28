“Emotionally charged” - police officer tells court of scene after Tavis stabbing

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens

A policeman who went to the scene of the stabbing of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens has described it as “the most challenging” he’d ever had to manage.

Inspector Gary Milbourne said paramedics were already attending to the injured teenager when he arrived in Packard Avenue, Nacton, Ipswich, at about 5.15pm on June 2.

Giving evidence at Ipswich Crown court during the second week of the trial of six defendants accused of murdering 17-year-old Tavis, Insp Milbourne said there were a number of people in the area and he described the atmosphere as “very emotionally charged”.

“It was a very busy scene and was the most challenging scene I’ve ever had to manage,” he added.

He said that when he spoke to a police officer who had arrived in Packard Avenue before him he was told that Tavis had been attacked in the street and that a number of people had been seen running from the scene.

Before the court are Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named because of his age, and Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address.

They deny murdering Tavis, of Pownall Road, Ipswich, who died after he was was stabbed 15 times.

Oliver Glasgow QC, prosecuting, has alleged that Tavis was “butchered” to death at around 4.45pm on June 2 during “heated rivalry” between two rival groups from different parts of the town.

He claimed the attack on Tavis was the result of what the “J-Block” group, which took its name from Jubilee Park area where they lived, and the “Neno” group who came from the Nacton area of Ipswich and the IP3 postcode, perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between two of their friends and two of Tavis’s friends in Lush in the town centre earlier on June 2.

Mr Glasgow told the court the fact that members of Neno had confronted the J-Block members so close to their home turf and the fact that the J-Block members had run and hidden rather than stand their ground gave the moral victory to Neno.

He alleged that following the row members of J-Block travelled to the Nacton area of Ipswich to get revenge.

The trial continues.