Have your festive shopping habits changed? - Take part in our survey

Shoppers hitting the streets of Ipswich Picture: SU ANDERSON

Businesses across the county were hoping for a good turnout this weekend as shoppers hit the streets in the final weekend before Christmas; but have your shopping habits changed this year?

Christmas shopping can be a busy and stressful time for many of us as we try to pick out the perfect gift or find the top turkey for the dinner table.

Many of our local towns were hoping for a last minute rush of shoppers this weekendafter some saw a drop in the number of shoppers hitting the streets.

Have you been out this weekend picking up that last minute gift for your mum or set of crackers for the table? Or maybe you ordered everything online weeks ago? We’d like to know whether your habits have changed this Christmas with our shopping survey.

