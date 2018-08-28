Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Poll

Have your festive shopping habits changed? - Take part in our survey

PUBLISHED: 20:26 22 December 2018

Shoppers hitting the streets of Ipswich Picture: SU ANDERSON

Shoppers hitting the streets of Ipswich Picture: SU ANDERSON

Businesses across the county were hoping for a good turnout this weekend as shoppers hit the streets in the final weekend before Christmas; but have your shopping habits changed this year?

Christmas shopping can be a busy and stressful time for many of us as we try to pick out the perfect gift or find the top turkey for the dinner table.

Many of our local towns were hoping for a last minute rush of shoppers this weekendafter some saw a drop in the number of shoppers hitting the streets.

Have you been out this weekend picking up that last minute gift for your mum or set of crackers for the table? Or maybe you ordered everything online weeks ago? We’d like to know whether your habits have changed this Christmas with our shopping survey.

Take part in the poll and let us know your views on Facebook.

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Major Ipswich road reopens after serious crash

Police have shut London Road after a crash Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

MATCHDAY LIVE: Blackburn v Norwich City – Canaries aim for positive Rovers return

Norwich City complete their first half of the season at Blackburn Rovers - hoping to maintain their impressive away form.

‘This is the hardest thing I have ever had to deal with’ – Matt Jarvis

An all-too-familiar sight - an injured Matt Jarvis Picture: Archant

Could City youngster be the next to follow in the footsteps of Aarons and Lewis?

Ciaren Jones, right, ahead of the Carrow Road clash with Wolfsburg II, alongside City U23 team-mates Jon McCracken, centre, and Timi Odusina Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Transfer rumour: Rotherham midfielder a January target for Norwich, Stoke and Derby

Rotherham United's Will Vaulks celebrates scoring at Everton in the League Cup earlier this season Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

‘People just think I’ve been bombed out’ – Injured City star desperate to prove doubters wrong

Kenny McLean impressed during pre-season - and now hopes to do likewise for Norwich City on his return to full match fitness. Picture: James Wilson/Focus Images

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Saturday night live: We join street pastors keeping party-goers safe

A town pastor with revellers in Ipswich town centre. Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

Christmas quiz - Can you recognise the TV year from the schedules?

This Only Fools and Horses episode from 1996 is one of the all-time Christmas favourites. Picture: PA/BBC

‘I’m getting blood out of a stone’ – Lambert on home draw with Sheffield United

Town manager Paul Lambert encouraging his players. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Andy Warren: Player ratings from Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United

Gwion Edwards just fails to slot a ball through for Freddie Sears, early in the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 home draw with Sheffield United

Ellis Harrison hugs skipper Luke Chambers after putting Town 1-0 ahead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists