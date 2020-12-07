E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich project donates pom-pom Christmas decorations to ‘anyone needing kindness’

07 December, 2020 - 14:27
Kristie Frost said: 'The best thing about the project is that anyone can give it a go.' Picture: KRISTIE FROST

They are usually used by cheerleaders - but now pom-poms are being turned into stunning Christmas decorations to spread some kindness this yuletide, in a project started by two Ipswich mums.

Michelle Chisholm and Kristie Frost, from Ipswich-based support group Autism and ADHD, have set up a Pom-poms for Christmas Facebook page as part of a 12-week EmpowHER programme. Picture: MICHELLE CHISHOLMMichelle Chisholm and Kristie Frost, from Ipswich-based support group Autism and ADHD, have set up a Pom-poms for Christmas Facebook page as part of a 12-week EmpowHER programme. Picture: MICHELLE CHISHOLM

Michelle Chisholm and Kristie Frost, from Ipswich-based support group Autism and ADHD, have set up a Pom-poms for Christmas Facebook page as part of a 12-week EmpowHER programme, designed to improve confidence and wellbeing amongst young women and girls.

They are encouraging people to join forces with their families and friends to “make pom-poms to turn into Christmas decorations to donate to anyone needing some kindness”.

Michelle is making pom-poms with the help of her 11-year-old son, while Kristie’s daughter, aged 12, and sons, aged five and 11, are all getting involved.

The results so far have been striking, with Michelle and her son creating a rainbow tree with clouds and an angel on top - both to remember those no longer with us at Christmas and express hope for those still fighting Covid-19.

Michelle Chisholm with a pom-pom Christmas tree she has made as part of the EmpowHER project. Picture: MICHELLE CHISHOLMMichelle Chisholm with a pom-pom Christmas tree she has made as part of the EmpowHER project. Picture: MICHELLE CHISHOLM

Kristie, whose neighbours even joined in to help decorate a large woodland tree which has since been donated to St Elizabeth Hospice’s Zest charity, said: “The best thing about the project is that anyone can give it a go, you don’t have to be artist to make a pompom and it gives people a sense of achievement.”

Michelle added: “Good old-fashioned pompom making is not something we tend to teach our children these days, so it has been good to teach youngsters how they are made.

“It is something everyone can get involved in, no matter what your age, and has brought families together.

A completed pom-pom Christmas tree. Picture: MICHELLE CHISHOLMA completed pom-pom Christmas tree. Picture: MICHELLE CHISHOLM

“Creating a social action project that the new team of girls could join and take part in from the comfort of their own homes seemed the perfect way to get the girls engaged from day one, by showing them what social action is.

“The girls will be challenged to get as many people involved in pom-pom making in time for Christmas.”

A care home has already started to make pom-poms with its elderly residents.

The EmpowHER project is funding by Spirit of 2012 and the iWill fund.

Pom-poms are being turned into stunning Christmas decorations to spread some kindness this yuletide, as part of the EmpowHER project. Picture: MICHELLE CHISHOLMPom-poms are being turned into stunning Christmas decorations to spread some kindness this yuletide, as part of the EmpowHER project. Picture: MICHELLE CHISHOLM

To get involved in the project, email info@autismandadhd.org

