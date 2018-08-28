Sunshine and Showers

Christmas pop-up cafe opens at Rougham

PUBLISHED: 13:41 20 November 2018

Enjoy tea and cake at the pop-up cafe in the Rougham estate this winter Picture: Tom Soper

Tom Soper

Chef Ruth Bolton brings back her pop-up Christmas cafe to the Rougham estate.

A delightful yuletide pop-up café has opened in Rougham, promising warming treats and toasty teas as the winter weather creeps in.

Suffolk chef and writer Ruth Bolton and daughter Scarlett’s venture, The Little House of Cooking Café, has become part of the regular annual furniture at Blackthorpe Barns during its magical Christmas craft weekends and shop, and it’s open every single day up to and including December 22.

After perusing the British crafts in the barn, picking out your fresh Christmas tree from some of the best in the country, and looking for new tinsel and baubles in the magical shop, the café is the ideal place for a long pit stop.

Ruth says: “The pop-up café offers an unpretentious but warm and cosy atmosphere in the enormous former threshing barn. You will find a marvellous range of homemade cakes and delicious hand-baked produce including sausage rolls (made with meat from nearby Thurston butchers), as well as filter coffee, hot chocolate, a range of teas, posh pops and local apple juice.

“We’re open from 10am to 4pm. We’ll always have a homemade soup, Welsh rarebit, hot bacon rolls and smashed avocado available at lunchtime.”

Using the best quality ingredients, keeping it simple and keeping it fresh is high on the agenda for both Ruth and Scarlett. Coeliacs, vegetarians and vegans are also very well catered for.

Food is served street style from the temporary kitchen and Ruth has worked hard this year to ensure that all waste and the single use disposables are sent to be processed and turned into energy briquettes.

During the British Craft weekends the festive atmosphere and Christmas spirit spills out into the courtyard with mulled wine and hot mince pies served from Ruth’s colourful and quirky caravan until 5pm.

Teenager admits role in Ipswich McDonald’s violence

13:00 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

A 17-year-old youth accused of being involved in a fight in the car park of an Ipswich McDonald’s restaurant during which a 16-year-old boy was stabbed has admitted an offence of violent disorder.

Crash near Saxmundham on the A12

14:16 Russell Cook
The scene of the crash on the A12 near Saxmundham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A three vehicle crash on the A12 at Saxmundham caused traffic hold ups at lunchtime today.

WATCH the moment Ed Sheeran stops a gig for marriage proposal

13:51 Judy Rimmer
Ed Sheeran stops playing at a secret live gig for Heart FM as a man in the audience proposes to his girlfriend. Picture: HEART FM/GLOBAL

Ed Sheeran is known for his romantic music - and now the star has stopped a show to allow a fan to propose to his girlfriend.

Sat-nav and steering wheel stolen from car in Stowmarket

13:26 Russell Cook
Dunnock Close, in Stowmarket, where a car was broken into. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A BMW X5 has been broken into with the centre dashboard, including sat-nav device and steering wheel stolen.

Two car crash at road junction in east Ipswich

12:01 Russell Cook
The junction of Newton Road and Rosehill Road where the crash took place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A motorist had to be cut free from their car this morning following a crash at the junction of Newton Road and Rosehill Road, in Ipswich.

Video WATCH – Suffolk prisoner posts video to YouTube on BANNED mobile phone

11:18 Amy Gibbons
The video shows Karl Gardner rapping about prison life Picture: YOUTUBE

An inmate at Highpoint Prison in Suffolk has made a mockery of the justice system after posting a YouTube video from a mobile phone in his cell.

Poll When is it acceptable to put your Christmas decorations up?

10:43 Suzanne Day
Christmas enthusiasts are putting up their trees now Picture: CHLOE BLAKE

It might only be November but Christmas enthusiasts across Suffolk are already decking out their homes with festive decorations.

Fail to stop collision appeal by police

10:04 Russell Cook
A car and a lorry were involved in a crash on the A12 near Copdock. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Witnesses are being sought after a crash on the Copdock roundabout where the A12 and A14 meet.

‘We still miss Ipswich’ - GI brides get together at reunion in Texas

09:41 Judy Rimmer
Members of the Ipswich Ladies group at Carmen and Ken Casey's home in La Vernia, Texas. Picture: IPSWICH LADIES

They might have spent decades living in the USA, but their hearts are still in Ipswich. A group of 20 “GI brides” met up in San Antonio, Texas, for their annual reunion.

Wet weather causes major congestion in Ipswich town centre

09:05 Megan Aldous
Traffic is queuing on the A12 (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Traffic delays on A12 and A14 causing delays for commuters, with knock-on problems across the town.

