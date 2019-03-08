Revealed: The most popular baby names in Ipswich in 2018

The most popular baby names of 2018 have been released. Picture: RUTH LEACH Archant

The most and least popular baby names from 2018 have been revealed - so how popular is your child's name and how has it fared over the past century?

The most popular baby names in 2018 have been revealed - what does Ipswich's data reveal? Picture: RAWPIXEL LTD The most popular baby names in 2018 have been revealed - what does Ipswich's data reveal? Picture: RAWPIXEL LTD

Oliver remained the most popular name for boys in England for the sixth year in a row, while Olivia was ranked the most popular first name given to girls since 2016.

This finding comes from the annual data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) which uses birth registration data.

Ipswich fared slightly different to the national names - with Amelia, Emily, Lily, Ella and Mia all proving to be more favourable than Olivia, which was ranked sixth in the town.

In 2018 alone 14 newborn girls were named Amelia, 12 were called Emily and Ipswich welcomed 11 Lily's.

Ipswich was also in the 25% of local authorities in England and Wales where Oliver was the most popular name for boys.

14 baby boys in Ipswich were called Oliver last year, 12 were named Harry, 11 were called Archie, and there were 10 Alfie's, Charlie's and Finley's.

What is the national trend?

Arthur was the only new entry into the top 10 names for boys in 2018, replacing Jacob, while Sophia and Grace replaced Poppy and Lily in the top 10 girls names.

Grayson, Jasper, Rowan, Tobias, Sonny and Dominic entered the top 100 names for boys in 2018; Grayson, Rowan and Tobias have never previously featured in the top 100.

Meanwhile Ada, Delilah, Ayla, Zoe, Margot and Felicity entered the top 100 names for girls in 2018; Ada returned to the top 100 for the first time since 1924 while Delilah, Ayla and Margot made their first ever appearances.

Nick Stripe, from the ONS, said: "Oliver and Olivia remained the most popular baby names in 2018, although there are the first signs that Oliver's six-year reign as the number one name for boys is under threat.

"Arthur surged into the top 10 boys' names for the first time since the 1920s, and Ada jumped into the girls' top 100 for the first time in a century too, both perhaps inspired by characters in the BBC TV drama Peaky Blinders.

"On the flipside, the growth in the use of technology assistants in our homes may help to explain why the number of baby girls named Alexa has more than halved compared with 2017. Communicating with young children can be hard enough at the best of times."

How has popular culture changed baby names over the years?

Baby names have changed dramatically over the years - with many people naming their children after their favourite TV characters, or following in the footsteps of a famous face.

The ONS states that: "Exposure to the names of popular celebrities and their children, or from television and film, may increase their popularity."

It is interesting to note that the number of Margots has doubled since 2015, resulting in the name entering the top 100 in 2018 for the first time. This could be inspired by the famous Hollywood actress Margot Robbie and the character Margo in the Despicable Me film.

The name Harper has also increased in popularity following the birth of David and Victoria Beckham's daughter in 2011.

Meanwhile the number of Alexa's has decreased in 2018, following the increased use of technology home assistants.

Names which were popular in the early 1900s, such as Ada and Arthur, have also risen in popularity. The television show Peaky Blinders, which has become increasingly popular in recent years, features characters with these names.