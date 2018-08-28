Rajang the orangutan from Colchester Zoo has died

Colchester Zoo have said goodbye to one of their most loved animals who had been a resident since 1980.

Rajang the orangutan sadly passed away this morning, December 12, at the age of 50.

The popular animal had been receiving treatment for chronic arthritis and other age related health problems for the last few years of his life.

Rajang had been responding well to medication however in recent months had started to lose focus and show symptoms of a degenerative neurological condition.

The veterinary team prescribed medicine to help the orangutan but unfortunately his condition further deteriorated and he was put to sleep.

A spokesman said: “The most difficult but kindest decision to put Rajang to sleep had to be made to prevent our beautiful orangutan friend from suffering.

“We all knew that one day this day would come as Rajang became older that it would be very hard however, nothing can ever prepare you for the emotions you feel after the passing of a loved one who you have known for almost all their life and in some cases in throughout all of our own lives.

“Rajang had a very special bond with his keepers, some of whom he had known for the majority of his adult life, a bond that is irreplaceable and one which will never be forgotten.”

Rajang was described by the zoo as being ‘one of a kind’.

The spokesman added: “Rajang always had a twinkle in his eye and despite Orangutans not having the same facial muscles to express their emotions the way in which humans do, Rajang communicated with his keepers and visitors through his beautiful eyes and expressions he would make with his mouth.

“Rajang always showed interest in people, and no doubt there will be a number of pregnant visitors who experienced Rajang ‘kissing’ their baby bumps, something he became world famous for through viral videos.

“Rajang would also copy his keepers’ actions, so much so that they would give him similar utensils to be able to fulfil the actions he was seeing; Rajang cleaned his own windows and also done some gardening by putting a plant in a flower pot after watching the gardener! It’s moments like these that we will treasure forever.