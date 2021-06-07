Five fire crews battling blaze at Port of Felixstowe

Breaking

Published: 3:04 PM June 7, 2021 Updated: 3:19 PM June 7, 2021

Five fire engines are at the scene of the fire in Dock Road, Felixstowe - Credit: Archant

Five fire crews are currently at the scene of a building fire at the Port of Felixstowe.

The crews were called to the empty building in Dock Road around 2.15pm Monday, June 7, after an automatic fire alarm was set off.

A further five crews are also on standby.

A spokeswoman for the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed no-one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Suffolk police have also been called, although the cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed.

Firefighters remain at the scene.