Container ship that blocked the Suez Canal to return to Port of Felixstowe

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:43 AM March 23, 2022
The Ever Given got stuck in the Suez Canal in Egypt last year

The Ever Given got stuck in the Suez Canal in Egypt last year

The infamous ship that run aground and blocked the Suez Canal in Egypt is expected to dock in Felixstowe again. 

According to the Port of Felixstowe website, the Ever Given is scheduled to return to Suffolk at about 7am next Monday.

The ship will then head on to Hamburg in Germany.

The ship ran aground in the Suez Canal on March 21 last year, completely blocking the major world trade route.

The blockage caused a traffic jam of 200 ships in the Red Sea, while others were rerouted around Africa.

A deal was reached to free the Ever Given in Egypt after the shipowner and the Suez Canal Authority negotiated an agreement over a £655million compensation claim.

There are no details on how much was paid by the Japanese owner of one of the largest container ships in the world, Shoei Kisen Kaisha, to the SCA. 

Beach-goers catch a glimpse of the Ever Given on Felixstowe beach

Beach-goers catch a glimpse of the Ever Given on Felixstowe beach when it docked last year

The Panama-registered ship, operated by the Taiwanese company Evergreen Line, was heading for Rotterdam and then Felixstowe last April.

It eventually docked on August 3 – months after its initially-scheduled arrival date. 

Dozens of ship-spotters gathered along Felixstowe seafront to catch a glimpse of the 400m-long container ship as it was taxied to the port.

