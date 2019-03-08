Port area evacuated after shipping container leaks

An area near the Port of Felixstowe has been cordoned off following a material leak Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

An area near the Port of Felixstowe has been cordoned off as authorities deal with container leaks.

Nine vehicles from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to the scene in Dooley Road, shortly before 12pm.

Five 200-litre shipping containers are understood to have leaked a material onto the site, prompting the Denholm Handling site to be evacuated.

Denholm Handling were unable to provide further information.

Environmental Health have been made aware.

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed a 50-metre precautionary cordon has been put in place and crews remain on scene.

He added: "The spill does not prove a threat to public health."