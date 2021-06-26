Chainsaws seized at Port of Felixstowe after failing safety test
- Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards
A shipment of 79 mini chainsaws have been seized at the Port of Felixstowe after failing to meet safety standards.
The consignment was detained at the container port on June 7, according to Suffolk Trading Standards.
A sample was sent for testing after the mini chainsaws were found by import surveillance officers.
Suffolk Trading Standards said the items were bound for a company in Cannock, Staffordshire.
A spokesman said: "The chainsaws do not have any safety interlocks, as required by the Supply of Machinery (Safety) Regulations 2008.
"Safety interlocks lock the trigger mechanism in the 'off' state to prevent it inadvertently being turned on and posing a hazard of cutting."
The chainsaws were supplied with an instruction manual, but it contained grammatical and spelling errors, and was missing safety warnings relating to a number of issues, including kickback and skating.
Meanwhile, the product was also missing the required manufacturer name and address, electrical rating and the data plate.