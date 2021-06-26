News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Chainsaws seized at Port of Felixstowe after failing safety test

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 8:00 AM June 26, 2021   
Seized mini chainsaws

Import surveillance officers seized the mini chainsaws at the Port of Felixstowe - Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards

A shipment of 79 mini chainsaws have been seized at the Port of Felixstowe after failing to meet safety standards.

The consignment was detained at the container port on June 7, according to Suffolk Trading Standards.

Seized mini chainsaws

The chainsaws did not have any safety interlocks, as required by the Supply of Machinery (Safety) Regulations 2008 - Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards

A sample was sent for testing after the mini chainsaws were found by import surveillance officers.

Suffolk Trading Standards said the items were bound for a company in Cannock, Staffordshire.

A spokesman said: "The chainsaws do not have any safety interlocks, as required by the Supply of Machinery (Safety) Regulations 2008. 

"Safety interlocks lock the trigger mechanism in the 'off' state to prevent it inadvertently being turned on and posing a hazard of cutting."

The chainsaws were supplied with an instruction manual, but it contained grammatical and spelling errors, and was missing safety warnings relating to a number of issues, including kickback and skating.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ed Sheeran visits Ipswich pub before Portman Road gig
  2. 2 Kesgrave shooting: Teenager found guilty of attempted murder
  3. 3 Ipswich home transformed on BBC's Homes Under the Hammer
  1. 4 Cocaine and cannabis found in Ipswich property as three arrested
  2. 5 Matt Hancock faces calls to resign after allegation of affair with aide
  3. 6 Intense rain showers cause flash flooding in Felixstowe
  4. 7 Drunk attacked three relatives in Father's Day outburst
  5. 8 Ed Sheeran fans gather outside Portman Road Tik Tok gig to glimpse singer
  6. 9 First plaice for Ipswich fish and chip shop at prestigious awards
  7. 10 Fire closes road in Ipswich town centre

Meanwhile, the product was also missing the required manufacturer name and address, electrical rating and the data plate.

Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Finlay Hughes

Police unlock county lines drug dealer's phone with first guess at password

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Queues are building at the Copdock Interchange

Suffolk Live

Delays expected at A14 Copdock Interchange

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Chris Lee is frustrated with the no shows he received over the weekend

Head chef frustrated after 13 no shows over one weekend

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Police joined forces with partner agencies for the operation

Man arrested after more than 80 vehicles checked on day of action

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus