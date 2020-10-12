E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Unsafe hair curlers posing risk of electric shock seized at port

PUBLISHED: 09:47 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:04 12 October 2020

The curlers were among items seized at the Port of Felixstowe Picture: TRADING STANDARDS

Trading Standards

Port officials seized a shipment of unsafe electrical items, including hair curlers capable of delivering an electric shock.

Imports surveillance officers intercepted products deemed dangerous at the Port of Felixstowe last week.

Among the items was a delivery of hair curlers which posed a risk of electric shock.

A spokesman for Suffolk Trading Standards said: “A sample of the detained curlers were sent for testing and it was found – amongst other failures – to have access to live parts and what is thought to be a counterfeit plug.”

Also in the consignment were unsafe wall lights and unsafe panel lights all of which could also deliver an electric shock due to failures.

If buying on an online marketplace such as Amazon or eBay, consumers should check the details of the seller and read reviews.

If you are concerned about the safety of a product, stop using it and call Trading Standards on 0808 223 1133.

