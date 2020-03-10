Operation Stack in place at Port of Felixstowe due to high winds

Operation Stack at Levington. Archant

Operation Stack has been put in place at the Port of Felixstowe as strong winds batter the Suffolk coastline.

Lorry drivers RT: Op Stack in place at Port of Felixstowe due to high winds. Vehicles to be held at #Levington - please follow directions — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) March 10, 2020

The operation means that lorries cannot enter or exit the port while the winds persist, because of the danger of using cranes.

Lorries heading towards the port are asked to leave the A14 at the Seven Hills junction, and park along the old A45 at Levington, to relieve traffic on the A14.

It is understood that the measures have been put in place due to high winds which have hit the county along with a spell of warmer weather.

There are also flood warnings in place over night for the Suffolk and Essex coast from Felixstowe to Clacton, including Orwell and Stour estuaries.

There is also a warning in place for the tidal Deben estuary.