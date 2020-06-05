E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Mural brings football home for Town fan Louie, 5

PUBLISHED: 19:00 05 June 2020

Louie and mural

Louie and mural

An Ipswich Town-mad dad has chalked a Portman Road mural in his back garden for his son after coronavirus cut their season short.

Louie and players’ tunnelLouie and players’ tunnel

Rory Jackson and son Louie, 5, had been making the most of their first season together as season ticket holders before the virus ended play – but found an ingenious way to bring the magic of the stadium back to their home.

Louie had fallen in love with the Tractor Boys after being introduced to football at the end of last season, and has since loved the theatrics of professional football – complete with the dream of lifting his very own cup.

Mr Jackson said he hopes the mural at their Pinewood home will help inspire Louie never to fall out of love with the sport.

He said: “He absolutely loves it – he loves to pretending he’s running down the tunnel and scoring goals in front of the fans before holding up his trophy to the supporters.

“We’re both missing football but hopefully we’ll be back soon.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

WATCH: Police called to Kesgrave after giant tortoise spotted crossing the road

A huge 34-year-old tortoise called Titan has been seen crossing a road in Kesgrave. Picture: HANNAH WILLS

A look inside an Ipswich primary school on its first day back

Children in Year Six at Piper's Vale playing in the playground where eight zones have been sectioned off. Picture: HAZEL GROVE PHOTOS

Most Read

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

WATCH: Police called to Kesgrave after giant tortoise spotted crossing the road

A huge 34-year-old tortoise called Titan has been seen crossing a road in Kesgrave. Picture: HANNAH WILLS

A look inside an Ipswich primary school on its first day back

Children in Year Six at Piper's Vale playing in the playground where eight zones have been sectioned off. Picture: HAZEL GROVE PHOTOS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Council to light up Ipswich Town Hall in memory of George Floyd

Ipswich Town Hall will be lit up purple tonight as a mark of solidarity and respect for George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement Picture: RACHEL EDGE

WATCH: Dashcam footage shows high-speed Ipswich police chase as burglar jailed for four years

Dash cam footage of Darrell Lambert, 33, who led police on a chase through Ipswich has been released. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Five hours free parking for Ipswich shoppers

It is hoped free parking will help entice shoppers back to Ipswich town centre after lockdown Picture: ARCHANT

Four Adnams pubs set to reopen on July 4 - but which ones?

Suffolk brewery Adnams is aiming to reopen four of its pubs on July 4 as coronavirus lockdown eases Picture: SARAH GROVES

Mural brings football home for Town fan Louie, 5

Louie and mural
Drive 24