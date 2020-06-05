Mural brings football home for Town fan Louie, 5

Louie and mural

An Ipswich Town-mad dad has chalked a Portman Road mural in his back garden for his son after coronavirus cut their season short.

Louie and players’ tunnel Louie and players’ tunnel

Rory Jackson and son Louie, 5, had been making the most of their first season together as season ticket holders before the virus ended play – but found an ingenious way to bring the magic of the stadium back to their home.

Louie had fallen in love with the Tractor Boys after being introduced to football at the end of last season, and has since loved the theatrics of professional football – complete with the dream of lifting his very own cup.

Mr Jackson said he hopes the mural at their Pinewood home will help inspire Louie never to fall out of love with the sport.

He said: “He absolutely loves it – he loves to pretending he’s running down the tunnel and scoring goals in front of the fans before holding up his trophy to the supporters.

“We’re both missing football but hopefully we’ll be back soon.”