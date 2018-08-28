Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

What date it is? Drivers at this car park have been left confused

PUBLISHED: 09:14 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 31 January 2019

NCP Car Park

NCP Car Park

Archant

A faulty ticket machine has left drivers using an NCP car park in the centre of Ipswich slightly baffled - and wondering whether they may be hit with a parking ticket for having the wrong ticket.

NCP Car ParkNCP Car Park

The ticket machine at Portman Road Car Park is currently printing tickets for February 1, and yesterday tickets were issued for January 31.

One driver who parks there regularly said that she was unsure whether she should display yesterday’s ticket today or buy a fresh one.

She said: “Yesterday I bought a ticket and noticed that it had the wrong date on.

“So today I don’t know whether to use yesterday’s ticket, which has the right date on it, or if I should I use today’s ticket, which has the wrong date on it, but I have paid for today.

“I don’t think they can give me a fine if I don’t pay for a new ticket because I have the correct date on the one from yesterday.”

MORE: Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in NCP car park

Several cars could be seen with the tickets which had the wrong date on them in the car park.

It costs £1 to park in Portman Road for an hour and an all day ticket at the car park costs £5.

Drivers cannot use tickets from other motorists as they are required to submit their vehicle registration number to obtain a ticket.

NCP have been contacted for a comment.

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Temperatures drop to -8C overnight and there is more snow to come

Suffolk has seen its coldest night since the Beast from the East. Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Ipswich Council will immediately carry out any Cornhill safety work needed after death of John Stow

Flowers mark where the accident happened on the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Traffic chaos as car crash closes Ipswich bridge

Bridge Street in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

What date it is? Drivers at this car park have been left confused

NCP Car Park

Social media bans for knife suspects aimed at reducing gang rivalry risk

The new orders are designed to tackle rising knife violence Picture: KATIE COLLINS/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists