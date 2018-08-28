What date it is? Drivers at this car park have been left confused

A faulty ticket machine has left drivers using an NCP car park in the centre of Ipswich slightly baffled - and wondering whether they may be hit with a parking ticket for having the wrong ticket.

The ticket machine at Portman Road Car Park is currently printing tickets for February 1, and yesterday tickets were issued for January 31.

One driver who parks there regularly said that she was unsure whether she should display yesterday’s ticket today or buy a fresh one.

She said: “Yesterday I bought a ticket and noticed that it had the wrong date on.

“So today I don’t know whether to use yesterday’s ticket, which has the right date on it, or if I should I use today’s ticket, which has the wrong date on it, but I have paid for today.

“I don’t think they can give me a fine if I don’t pay for a new ticket because I have the correct date on the one from yesterday.”

Several cars could be seen with the tickets which had the wrong date on them in the car park.

It costs £1 to park in Portman Road for an hour and an all day ticket at the car park costs £5.

Drivers cannot use tickets from other motorists as they are required to submit their vehicle registration number to obtain a ticket.

NCP have been contacted for a comment.