Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Former Town player’s FA Cup winners medal located as burglary investigation continues

PUBLISHED: 12:25 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 13 February 2019

The medal that Ipswich Town Hall of Famer Mick Lambert was given for winning the FA Cup final in 1978 at Wembley Picture: MARGARET LAMBERT

The medal that Ipswich Town Hall of Famer Mick Lambert was given for winning the FA Cup final in 1978 at Wembley Picture: MARGARET LAMBERT

Archant

An Ipswich Town legend’s FA Cup winners medal thought to be stolen in a burglary has now been located.

Mr Lambert's home in Sandringham Close was burgled on Friday, January 18, while he and his wife were returning from the World Bowls Championships at Potters Resort at Hopton, on the Norfolk coast. Picture: JAKE FOXFORDMr Lambert's home in Sandringham Close was burgled on Friday, January 18, while he and his wife were returning from the World Bowls Championships at Potters Resort at Hopton, on the Norfolk coast. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Mick Lambert, 68, who lifted the FA Cup with Town in 1978, believed his winners medal had been taken from his home when an unknown number of suspects forced a back door and burgled a property in Sandringham Close, Ipswich, on January 18.

Mr Lambert is happy to say that this treasured medal has been found.

Speaking at the time, Mr Lambert said that the potential theft of his medal left him feeling “empty”.

Returning from a night away in Norfolk before discovering the crime, Mr Lambert said: “We knew we were in trouble the moment we got back because the car was missing from the drive.

The back of the FA Cup winners medal has Mick Lambert's name. He was one of 12 Ipswich Town players to get one Picture: MARGARET LAMBERTThe back of the FA Cup winners medal has Mick Lambert's name. He was one of 12 Ipswich Town players to get one Picture: MARGARET LAMBERT

“If we were off on holiday, we would have hidden some things but it was only an overnight stay - they didn’t have to beat the place up to find everything.”

The couple are still missing thousands of pounds of their belongings, including a white ford Fiesta, a 47-inch plasma screen TV, passports, cash and a haul of irreplaceable, sentimental jewellery.

Suffolk police are urging anyone with any knowledge of the incident, which took place some time between 6pm and 7.45pm on January 18, to come forward.

As a player, Mr Lambert appeared in more than 200 games for Ipswich Town between 1968 and 1979 under the management of Sir Bobby Robson.

He played alongside greats such as Kevin Beattie, Clive Woods and Mick Mills.

He came on as a substitute on for Roger Osborne in the 1978 FA Cup Final 1-0 win against Arsenal at Wembley.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious behaviour or has knowledge of the incident should contact Ipswich CID, quoting crime reference 37/3589/19. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

Topic Tags:

Most Read

It’s official - Ipswich is to get a new luxury fashion store

Could this be these empty shops in the Buttermarket be the site of a new fashion store? Picture: Jessica Hill

Lollipop man admits to setting up camera in school’s disabled toilets

Ipswich Magistrates Court

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘This could have killed her’ - Five-year-old girl suffers serious allergic reaction to Center Parcs meal

Katie Mowles with her husband Tom, daughter Daisy and son Jasper at Center Parcs Elveden Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Teenager has phone snatched from town bus stop

A woman had her phone snatched as she waited at a bus stop in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Van driver says he did not see who got into his vehicle on day of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens’ death

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The Band – who says men can’t enjoy the great sounds of Take That?

The music of Take That comes to life in The Band, Photo: Matt Crockett

Funeral director to carry defibrillator in hearse

Greg Taylor, who owns G. M. Taylor Funeral Directors has bought the defibrillator out of his own money. Picture: ARCHANT

Winner of our £1,000 giveaway competition revealed

Mary Brown couldn't beleive it when she found out she won £1000 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Everything you need to know about fostering a dog

Could you look after a dog for the weekend? Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK EAST AND IPSWICH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists