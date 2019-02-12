Former Town player’s FA Cup winners medal located as burglary investigation continues

The medal that Ipswich Town Hall of Famer Mick Lambert was given for winning the FA Cup final in 1978 at Wembley Picture: MARGARET LAMBERT Archant

An Ipswich Town legend’s FA Cup winners medal thought to be stolen in a burglary has now been located.

Mr Lambert's home in Sandringham Close was burgled on Friday, January 18, while he and his wife were returning from the World Bowls Championships at Potters Resort at Hopton, on the Norfolk coast. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Mr Lambert's home in Sandringham Close was burgled on Friday, January 18, while he and his wife were returning from the World Bowls Championships at Potters Resort at Hopton, on the Norfolk coast. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Mick Lambert, 68, who lifted the FA Cup with Town in 1978, believed his winners medal had been taken from his home when an unknown number of suspects forced a back door and burgled a property in Sandringham Close, Ipswich, on January 18.

Mr Lambert is happy to say that this treasured medal has been found.

Speaking at the time, Mr Lambert said that the potential theft of his medal left him feeling “empty”.

Returning from a night away in Norfolk before discovering the crime, Mr Lambert said: “We knew we were in trouble the moment we got back because the car was missing from the drive.

The back of the FA Cup winners medal has Mick Lambert's name. He was one of 12 Ipswich Town players to get one Picture: MARGARET LAMBERT The back of the FA Cup winners medal has Mick Lambert's name. He was one of 12 Ipswich Town players to get one Picture: MARGARET LAMBERT

“If we were off on holiday, we would have hidden some things but it was only an overnight stay - they didn’t have to beat the place up to find everything.”

The couple are still missing thousands of pounds of their belongings, including a white ford Fiesta, a 47-inch plasma screen TV, passports, cash and a haul of irreplaceable, sentimental jewellery.

Suffolk police are urging anyone with any knowledge of the incident, which took place some time between 6pm and 7.45pm on January 18, to come forward.

As a player, Mr Lambert appeared in more than 200 games for Ipswich Town between 1968 and 1979 under the management of Sir Bobby Robson.

He played alongside greats such as Kevin Beattie, Clive Woods and Mick Mills.

He came on as a substitute on for Roger Osborne in the 1978 FA Cup Final 1-0 win against Arsenal at Wembley.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious behaviour or has knowledge of the incident should contact Ipswich CID, quoting crime reference 37/3589/19. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org