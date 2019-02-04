Video

At least two buildings evacuated as suspicious package found in Ipswich car park

04 February, 2019

Picture: ARCHANT

Police have cordoned off an area of Ipswich and evacuated two buildings following the discovery of a suspicious package.

Officers were called at about 12.30pm to a car park behind a building at the junction of Portman Road and Handford Road.

A bomb disposal unit arrived at the scene about an hour later.

At least one building on either side of the road was evacuated and an exclusion zone put in place, said police.

A spokesman for the constabulary said the incident was ongoing.

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust confirmed that its Mariner House offices were evacuated as part of the incident.

A spokesman said: “Mariner House in Ipswich is currently closed and calls are being diverted.

“If you have an appointment with one of our services there this afternoon, please call the usual number to arrange an alternative appointment.”