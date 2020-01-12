Portman Road floods following morning deluge
PUBLISHED: 13:45 12 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:45 12 January 2020
Archant
A stretch of Portman Road outside Ipswich Town's football ground became flooded after this morning's downpour.
Portman Road flooded close to Ipswich Town FC's Cobbold Stand Picture: JAKE FOXFORD
Water covered most of the road close to the Cobbold Stand up until around 1.30pm today, with cars having to slow down to get through.
In some places, the water was a few inches deep following the heavy downpour earlier today.
It is not the first time the road has flooded.
In November, drivers had to avoid the area after the road was completely covered by water.
Drains could be seen bubbling as they struggled to clear the water.