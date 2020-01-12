E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Portman Road floods following morning deluge

PUBLISHED: 13:45 12 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:45 12 January 2020

Portman Road in Ipswich flooded following today's downpour Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Portman Road in Ipswich flooded following today's downpour Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Archant

A stretch of Portman Road outside Ipswich Town's football ground became flooded after this morning's downpour.

Portman Road flooded close to Ipswich Town FC's Cobbold Stand Picture: JAKE FOXFORDPortman Road flooded close to Ipswich Town FC's Cobbold Stand Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Water covered most of the road close to the Cobbold Stand up until around 1.30pm today, with cars having to slow down to get through.

In some places, the water was a few inches deep following the heavy downpour earlier today.

It is not the first time the road has flooded.

In November, drivers had to avoid the area after the road was completely covered by water.

Drains could be seen bubbling as they struggled to clear the water.

Most Read

Explosion at Felixstowe docks shakes homes seven miles away

Explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

Police name A14 crash victim

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Dramatic footage captures explosion and fireball at Felixstowe docks

Video has captured the moment of an explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

Lane reopens after collision on A14 caused long delays on Orwell Bridge

A rolling road block on the A14 has caused long delays over the Orwell Bridge. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Most Read

Explosion at Felixstowe docks shakes homes seven miles away

Explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

Police name A14 crash victim

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Dramatic footage captures explosion and fireball at Felixstowe docks

Video has captured the moment of an explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

Lane reopens after collision on A14 caused long delays on Orwell Bridge

A rolling road block on the A14 has caused long delays over the Orwell Bridge. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man suffers puncture wound in ‘targeted attack’ at house

A police cordon has been set up outside a house in Ranelagh Road in Ipswich Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Weather warning for strong winds on Tuesday – Orwell Bridge being ‘monitored’

The weather warning is in place for Suffolk on Tuesday, January 14 Picture: PA/ KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH

New plans for empty shop in Ipswich town centre revealed

The shop in St Peters Street has stood empty for more than a year - but could be set to become a tea room Picture: ADAM GRAY

Portman Road floods following morning deluge

Portman Road in Ipswich flooded following today's downpour Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Get Judge and Huws in the groove and Ipswich will really be in business

Alan Judge celebrates his goal too make it 3-0 before the break. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists