Portman Road floods for the second time in three days

PUBLISHED: 15:05 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 14 January 2020

ADAM HOWLETT

Portman Road has flooded again - with cars having to slow down to get through the water.

A stretch of the road, close to the Cobbold stand at Ipswich Town Football Club, is completely covered in water and in some parts even covers the pavement.

This is not the first time the road has flooded.

On Sunday, the same stretch of road was covered in water following a morning downpour.

Drains could be seen gurgling, struggling to clear the water.

