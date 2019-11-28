Video
Portman Road floods after heavy rain
PUBLISHED: 13:24 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 28 November 2019
Archant
Drivers are avoiding Portman Road this afternoon after heavy rains led to flooding outside the home of Ipswich Town.
Cars are struggling to make it through Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT
Drains on the road can be seen to be bubbling as they struggle to cope with the amount of water.
The waters level have been rising throughout the day leading most drivers to avoid the road completely though some have struggled to make it down the road.
A large amount of water collected on the road on Wednesday but witnesses said it appeared to drain quite quickly.