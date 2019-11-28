E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Portman Road floods after heavy rain

PUBLISHED: 13:24 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 28 November 2019

In a second day of floods, Portman Road has been left partially submerged after drains struggled to cope Picture: ARCHANT

In a second day of floods, Portman Road has been left partially submerged after drains struggled to cope Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Drivers are avoiding Portman Road this afternoon after heavy rains led to flooding outside the home of Ipswich Town.

Cars are struggling to make it through Portman Road Picture: ARCHANTCars are struggling to make it through Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT

Drains on the road can be seen to be bubbling as they struggle to cope with the amount of water.

The waters level have been rising throughout the day leading most drivers to avoid the road completely though some have struggled to make it down the road.

A large amount of water collected on the road on Wednesday but witnesses said it appeared to drain quite quickly.

