What is the route for the Ipswich Half Marathon?

The Larking Gowen Ipswich Half Marathon will start and finish at Portman Road - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

With just a couple of weeks to go, the countdown to the Ipswich Half Marathon has begun, with details of the route now released.

The Larking Gowen Half Marathon, in partnership with Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Borough Council race organisers, Run for All, are gearing up for the 39th half marathon.

The race will start and end at the home of Ipswich Town Football Club, Portman Road, and along the 13.1-mile route, will run through Ipswich's countryside, waterfront and under the Orwell Bridge.

The Ipswich Half Marathon route - Credit: Run For All

Tristan Batley-Kyle, operations director at Run For All said: “We are delighted to be able to bring back the Ipswich Half Marathon. With a start and finish at Portman Road, we have no doubt this will add to the excitement and anticipation of race day.

“We invite runners of all abilities to take part, and whether they are aiming for a PB or fundraising for a charity of choice, we hope everyone taking part has a fantastic race day experience.”

The half marathon will start and finish at Portman Road. Ian Fitch from Larking Gowen and Ipswich player, Kane Vincent-Young - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

There is still time for runners and fundraisers to sign up, so head here to take part in the run on September 11.