Portman Road floods AGAIN - for third time in a week

Portman Road has flooded for the thrid time in a week. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Archant

Flooding outside of Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium has returned after more heavy rain hits Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It is the third time in a week that the flood, which is completely covering the road, has been seen.

Cars can still get through the busy street, however they are being forced to travel along the centre of the road while those going the opposite way wait.

A spokesman from Anglian Water said that there were no known issues in the area at the moment.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Highways have said that due to rainfall in the county recently, certain areas are struggling to drain water away quick enough.

The road also flooded in 2019.

In November, drivers had to avoid the area after the road was completely covered by water.

Drains could be seen bubbling as they struggled to clear the water.