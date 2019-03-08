Partly Cloudy

Will Portman Road host more gigs after Sir Rod Stewart success?

PUBLISHED: 11:40 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 11 June 2019

Rod Stewart performing at Portman Road in Ipswich, 2019. Pictures: DANIELLE BOODEN

Rod Stewart performing at Portman Road in Ipswich, 2019. Pictures: DANIELLE BOODEN

Archant 2019

Ipswich Town have praised Sir Rod Stewart's gig at Portman Road - but it is still unclear whether the concert will lead to more big name performers at the venue.

The crowds enjoying Sir Rod Stewart performing at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: DANIELLE BOODENThe crowds enjoying Sir Rod Stewart performing at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: DANIELLE BOODEN

A near sell-out crowd enjoyed the Forever Young 74-year-old's performance on Friday at the stadium, which has also hosted the likes of Elton John, Tina Turner, Pink, REM and Bryan Adams in the past.

It was the first concert at Portman Road since Barry Manilow serenaded Ipswich in the summer of 2014, as well as Sir Rod's first appearance there since 2007.

And although there was heavy rain during the concert, Ipswich Town's director of sales Rosie Richardson said: "We were delighted to welcome Rod Stewart live in concert back to Portman Road on Friday night.

"The heavens opened with a heavy downpour but the rain didn't dampen spirits as he performed his hits throughout the evening.

Johnny Mac and the Faithful supporting Rod Stewart at Portman Road in Ipswich, 2019 Pictures: DANIELLE BOODENJohnny Mac and the Faithful supporting Rod Stewart at Portman Road in Ipswich, 2019 Pictures: DANIELLE BOODEN

"The atmosphere was tremendous as he engaged with the crowd."

Sir Rod - who gave a 25-song tour de force during a two-hour performance - also had some warm words of encouragement for the relegated Ipswich Town, saying: "Ipswich are down at the moment, but you'll be back up."

Later on he wished the Blues all the best in League One, saying: "There are two things you can't change - your mum and the football team you support."

Others to perform at Portman Road in the past include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Neil Diamond, Status Quo, Dire Straits, James Blunt and The Zutons.

Last year the club had planned to host chart-topping rock band You Me At Six and three-time top 10 indie rockers Circa Waves alongside Alexander O'Neal at the two-day IP1 Festival, although the former two were replaced with local acts.

And before announcing his four dates at Chantry Park, Ed Sheeran had been rumoured to perform at the home of his beloved club. He has since made appearances in the stands wearing his Town shirt with pride.

It is also hoped Portman Road's FanZone will continue to be a hub of entertainment for fans, with local bands and artists performing there before kick-off.

