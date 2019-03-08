Teenage boy robbed in Portman Road by suspects aged 18, 14 and 12

Portman Road, Ipswich, where a teenaged boy was robbed by three other boys - one as young as 12 years old Picture: ARCHANT

A teenage boy was robbed in Ipswich town centre by three boys - one of whom was just 12 years old.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The alleged incident happened about 6.30pm on Sunday, October 6 in Portman Road.

A teenage boy walking with a friend close to Crescent Road was approached by three boys.

The suspects grabbed the victim, stole his mobile telephone and threatened him before leaving the scene in the direction of Handford Road.

The first suspect is described as around 12 years old, 4ft 7in tall with a tanned complexion. He was skinny, with black hair in a ponytail and was wearing grey and black jeans with a black jumper or coat.

The second male was around 14 years old, 5ft 5in tall with a tanned complexion. He was also skinny, with black spiky hair and wearing a black bomber jacket and dark jeans.

The third suspect was described as about 18 years old, 5ft 10in tall with a tanned complexion. He was also skinny and wearing a dark and light coloured jumper with the hood up.

Police are asking that witnesses or anybody with dashcam footage in the area of Portman Road and Handford Road between 6.20pm and 6.40pm on Sunday, October 6, to contact officers quoting reference 60728/19, by calling 101.