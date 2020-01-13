The Ipswich road riddled with more than FIFTY potholes

Archant

Calls have been made for a review of road maintenance in Suffolk after a key route in Ipswich was found to have more than 50 potholes and defects.

More than 50 of the holes exceed 20cm in diameter

Portman Road - home of Ipswich Town Football Club - is around 500 metres long, but is strewn with sections of damaged surface.

There are currently more than 80 holes and defects in the road, 51 of which are 20cm or more in diameter - the size which is deemed as requiring repair by Suffolk Highways.

Ten potholes in the road are more than 40cm in diameter.

According to Suffolk Highways' online pothole reporting tool, none of the road defects in Portman Road have yet been logged by members of the public.

Councillor David Ellesmere said itdidn;t give a good impression of the town

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways said he would be asking engineers to reinspect the road this week.

He said: "We carry out regular return inspections on all roads across Suffolk to tackle these defects. We will have someone come out and inspect Portman Road during the week."

Councillor Sandra Gage, from Ipswich Borough Council, said it should be up to the county council to inspect the roads and not up to the public.

And leader of Ipswich Borough Council David Ellesmere, who represents the ward, said the county council needs to look gain at its road repair policy, as smaller potholes can grow quickly if colder weather draws in.

Portman Road is riddled with potholes, some more than 40cm in diameter

He said: "I think the county council does need to review its maintenance of roads, in particular this idea that unless a pothole is bad enough it won't get filled. The longer these things are left, the worse they get and the more expensive it will become to fix in the long term.

"The county council needs to have a serious look at how its going about maintaining roads, especially in Ipswich and the more busy roads.

"The worrying thing from my point of view is we haven't yet had an extended cold period and the roads are already bad.

"If we do get an extended period of freezing winter weather the roads are going to break up right across the town and right across the county. If you leave a small problem too long, it will grow into a much bigger problem.

The damaged road is where away fans congregate before a match

"It is right where the away fans meet before a match. It doesn't present a good impression of the town."

To report a pothole visit highwaysreporting.suffolk.gov.uk/

