White van carrying windows and a trampoline pulled over in Portman Road

A driver with a heavy load has been pulled over in Portman Road, outside Ipswich Town Football Club Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN Archant

A van driver carrying windows and a trampoline has been pulled over by police, who said he was driving with an oversized load.

The driver was stopped by officers outside the Portman Road stadium around 6pm Friday, June 14.

Two police cars are at the scene, with officers saying they stopped the driver as the load he is carrying is unsafe.

An officer at the scene said the driver would be allowed to continue his journey after the load was reduced and that they would remain on scene until he had done so.

Entry to Portman Road was not blocked during the incident.