Look: Town players meet children at Ipswich Hospital
PUBLISHED: 05:45 11 December 2018
Archant
Ipswich Hospital patients were treated to a visit from the stars of Ipswich Town as they made their annual trip to give out presents on the wards.
Taking a break from the training ground, Cole Skuse, Dean Gerken and Gwion Edwards handed out presents to the children at Ipswich Hospital on December 10.
Skuse said: “Christmas is such a joyous period for so many people so it must be really tough for families that are sat in hospitals around this time.
“But it’s a brilliant thing for us to put smiles on their faces, albeit it for a short period of time.
“Football is secondary when it comes to something like children’s health and these trips certainly put things into perspective.
Skuse knows personally that hospitals can be difficult places to be.
“All three of my children were born prematurely so I empathise with these parents,” he added.
“My wife is diabetic so the pregnancies weren’t as straight forward as they could have been and that meant all three of my kids had short spells in hospital just after they were born.
“It wasn’t a nice thing at all, being in hospital, so I hope that our time and the gifts we’ve handed out have helped the families in a small way – it’s the least we can do.”
The club have spread Christmas cheer across the town as Emyr Huws, Jordan Roberts and Tom Adeyemi also delivered gifts to patients at St Elizabeth Hospice.
Town’s Christmas visits continue tomorrow and Wednesday with trips to Colchester Hospital, EACH, St Nicholas Hospice and West Suffolk Hospital.
An Ipswich Hospital spokesman said: “We are always delighted to see Ipswich Town players at the hospital.
“It brings a great deal of joy to our younger patients and the wider hospital community.”