Look: Town players meet children at Ipswich Hospital

PUBLISHED: 05:45 11 December 2018

Charlotte Parker- Rae loved meeting Gwion Edwards and Dean Gerken Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Charlotte Parker- Rae loved meeting Gwion Edwards and Dean Gerken Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Ipswich Hospital patients were treated to a visit from the stars of Ipswich Town as they made their annual trip to give out presents on the wards.

Dean Gerken, Max Kowalski and Gwion Edwards Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDean Gerken, Max Kowalski and Gwion Edwards Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Taking a break from the training ground, Cole Skuse, Dean Gerken and Gwion Edwards handed out presents to the children at Ipswich Hospital on December 10.

Skuse said: “Christmas is such a joyous period for so many people so it must be really tough for families that are sat in hospitals around this time.

“But it’s a brilliant thing for us to put smiles on their faces, albeit it for a short period of time.

“Football is secondary when it comes to something like children’s health and these trips certainly put things into perspective.

Charlotte Parker- Rae in her Ipswich Town santa hat Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCharlotte Parker- Rae in her Ipswich Town santa hat Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Skuse knows personally that hospitals can be difficult places to be.

“All three of my children were born prematurely so I empathise with these parents,” he added.

“My wife is diabetic so the pregnancies weren’t as straight forward as they could have been and that meant all three of my kids had short spells in hospital just after they were born.

“It wasn’t a nice thing at all, being in hospital, so I hope that our time and the gifts we’ve handed out have helped the families in a small way – it’s the least we can do.”

Dean Gerken and Gwion Edwards with Amber icture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDean Gerken and Gwion Edwards with Amber icture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The club have spread Christmas cheer across the town as Emyr Huws, Jordan Roberts and Tom Adeyemi also delivered gifts to patients at St Elizabeth Hospice.

Town’s Christmas visits continue tomorrow and Wednesday with trips to Colchester Hospital, EACH, St Nicholas Hospice and West Suffolk Hospital.

An Ipswich Hospital spokesman said: “We are always delighted to see Ipswich Town players at the hospital.

“It brings a great deal of joy to our younger patients and the wider hospital community.”

Bobby Frost with Ipswich Town players Gwion Edwards and Dean Gerken Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBobby Frost with Ipswich Town players Gwion Edwards and Dean Gerken Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lexi May Angel loved meeting Gwion Edwards and Dean Gerken Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLexi May Angel loved meeting Gwion Edwards and Dean Gerken Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Gwion Edwards and Dean Gerken meeting Max Kowalski Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNGwion Edwards and Dean Gerken meeting Max Kowalski Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bobby Frost with Ipswich Town players Gwion Edwards and Dean Gerken Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBobby Frost with Ipswich Town players Gwion Edwards and Dean Gerken Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bobby Frost with Ipswich Town players Gwion Edwards and Dean Gerken Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBobby Frost with Ipswich Town players Gwion Edwards and Dean Gerken Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bobby Frost got a surprise when Gwion Edwards walked in Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBobby Frost got a surprise when Gwion Edwards walked in Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Joe Hullis meeting Cole Skuse, Gwion Edwards and Dean Gerken Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJoe Hullis meeting Cole Skuse, Gwion Edwards and Dean Gerken Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Oscar Dishington with Gwion Edwards and Dean Gerken Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNOscar Dishington with Gwion Edwards and Dean Gerken Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town fan Aidan Pilcher with Gwion Edwards Dean Gerken Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNIpswich Town fan Aidan Pilcher with Gwion Edwards Dean Gerken Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Oscar Dishington getting lots of gifts Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNOscar Dishington getting lots of gifts Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rocco and Jessejames O'Brien loved meeting Dean Gerken and and Gwion Edwards Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRocco and Jessejames O'Brien loved meeting Dean Gerken and and Gwion Edwards Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

