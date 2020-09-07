Ipswich B&M worker tests positive for coronavirus while on annual leave

A member of staff at a B&M store in Ipswich is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

The staff member from the discount retailer’s Warren Heath shop was on annual leave when they took the Covid-19 test.

A A B&M spokesman said: “A colleague tested positive for Covid-19 whilst on annual leave. They are now self-isolating in accordance with Government guidelines.”

It is understood the store in Felixstowe Road is open as normal.

The chain has a range of social distancing and safety measures in place across all its stores, including providing hand sanitiser and protective screens at checkouts, as well as requiring customers to wear face masks in accordance with the law.

The B&M store moved to its current location, at the site of the former Homebase, last year, from its previous location at Ransomes Europark.

The discounter also has three other stores in Ipswich.

