Rainbow trail brings ray of sunshine in bleak times

PUBLISHED: 17:57 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:04 20 March 2020

Phoenix and Neeve Watson have created rainbows for their window to cheer everyone up. Becky and Luke with Phoenix and Neeve outside their house Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Phoenix and Neeve Watson have created rainbows for their window to cheer everyone up. Becky and Luke with Phoenix and Neeve outside their house Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

As families in Ipswich get used to the ‘new normal’ enforced upon them by the coronavirus, communities are coming together to paint a positive message using rainbows.

The ‘Rainbow trail UK’ Facebook group has already amassed an incredible 18,000 members since it was launched by Ipswich mum Crystal Stanley, 31, on Wednesday evening.

The aim of the group is to get people painting or drawing a rainbow and pinning it up in their windows, making people smile as they pass by.

Miss Stanley, who works at a nursery in Ardleigh, said: “It was only meant to be in Ipswich and now it has gone across the country, my phone has not stopped going off.

“I came across the idea on Facebook, it was from someone in America I think, it gave me the inspiration and I thought ‘let’s see if we can do that here’.

Natasha from the Rainbow trail Facebook group with her son Oliver Picture: CONTRIBUTEDNatasha from the Rainbow trail Facebook group with her son Oliver Picture: CONTRIBUTED

“Originally it was just for children but now all ages are getting involved, I have even been contacted by a care home that have been doing it.

“It just gives everyone something do in this difficult time, it promotes positivity and cheers people up.

“It is overwhelming and it is bringing communities together.”

Miss Stanley said her three-year-old daughter Ariana loved making a rainbow to put up in their window at home and has been very excited about all the attention the rainbow trail group has been getting.

“Ariana has seen a few rainbows in windows, each time we’ve gone out in the car she has been seeing if she can spot one,” added Miss Stanley.

Due to the growing popularity of the Rainbow trail UK, Miss Stantley is being helped by a group of admins known as the ‘rainbow warriors’.

Crystal Stanley, pictured with her daughter Ariana Batchelor, came up with the rainbow trail idea as a way of bringing the community together Picture: CRYSTAL STANLEYCrystal Stanley, pictured with her daughter Ariana Batchelor, came up with the rainbow trail idea as a way of bringing the community together Picture: CRYSTAL STANLEY

One of those is fellow Ipswich mum, Becky Watson, who said: “Despite Covid-19 we can all still spread some happiness and positivity through this awful time and band together as a nation and as a community.”

Another rainbow warrior, Sophie Annett, is keen that people spread the word about the trail further than social media so more people can join in.

She said: “The group was created to get everybody to come together when the children are off school.

“Create a beautiful picture of a rainbow to be stuck in a window, visible so when children are going for a walk with their parents they come across pictures of rainbows and can count how many they can see.”

Kaley aged four from Ipswich proudly stood in front of her rainbow Picture: MELISSA STIFFKaley aged four from Ipswich proudly stood in front of her rainbow Picture: MELISSA STIFF

Inspiring Terri Calvesbert, who suffered 90% burns as a child, reveals wedding plans

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have announced their engagement Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

WATCH as queues rush into Tesco Copdock at 6am after overnight closure to restock shelves

People were queuing at 6am to get into Tesco Extra at the Copdock Interchange this morning. Picture: HOLLY HUME

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Three more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of new coronavirus cases in Suffolk has risen to 13 Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

