Don’t believe ‘snowmaggedon’ hype, weather forecaster warns

Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Warnings of a deluge of snow in the next two weeks are not to be believed, a weather forecaster has warned.

And so it begins - a minority of weather models flag up snowmaggedon in 2 weeks time, whilst most models do not. Don't believe the hype - it is far too early for specifics. In the meantime, it will turn colder into next week with a return to frosts, and rain showers in the east. — Dan Holley (@danholley_) November 13, 2018

Dan Holley, a forecaster at East Anglian-based Weatherquest, said a minority of weather models were flagging up what he dubbed as “snowmaggedon” in a fortnight.

However while he said it would turn colder into next week with a return to frosts and rain showers in the east, Mr Holley said: “Don’t believe the hype – it is far too early for specifics.”

In reply to some questions from members of the public on Twitter, he admitted there was very small chance of snow in hillier parts of the UK.

But he said it was “certainly not worth the ridiculous scaremongering at this very early stage, given large spread in possible outcomes”.

Earlier this year the region saw the Beast from the East leave thick snow across Norfolk and Suffolk, leaving many roads impassable as temperatures dropped to as low as -13C.