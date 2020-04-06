E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Postman noughts and crosses game becomes latest lockdown craze

PUBLISHED: 12:48 06 April 2020

Zak, Max and Jay Dean have created a game of noughts and crosses for postmen to play during the coronavirus lockdown in Ipswich. Picture: KARREN DEAN

Zak, Max and Jay Dean have created a game of noughts and crosses for postmen to play during the coronavirus lockdown in Ipswich. Picture: KARREN DEAN

KARREN DEAN

Karren Dean’s children Max, seven, and twins Zak and Jay, aged five, felt sad that postmen and delivery workers were not able to interact with residents as before, due to the - entirely necessary - restrictions of the coronavirus lockdown.

Zak, Max and Jay Dean have created a game of noughts and crosses for postmen to play during the coronavirus lockdown in Ipswich. Picture: KARREN DEANZak, Max and Jay Dean have created a game of noughts and crosses for postmen to play during the coronavirus lockdown in Ipswich. Picture: KARREN DEAN

So they decided to stick a game of noughts and crosses to the front door of their home in Stoke Park, Ipswich - and see if the postmen would play.

On a notice placed just above the games, they wrote: “To our postman, while we have to stay indoors, we wondered if you would like to play noughts and crosses with us?

“Each day we will mark off one ‘X’, can you mark off an ‘O’?

“Who will win? We will find out in a few days!

“PS Thank you for still posting stuff for us! You’re awesome!”

Sure enough, the postman drew his noughts after delivering the mail - but now the game has spread all over Suffolk’s county town, with Mrs Dean creating a Facebook group which has grown to more than 3,000 members in less than two weeks.

“It was something to keep the children busy and entertained,” said Mrs Dean.

“They love it - they were squealing at the front door when he first played along.

“It’s something to look forward to and it’s really taken off. Everyone has been sharing their photos and adding their friends, and the Facebook group has just got bigger.

“We’ve also had requests from postmen who want to play along.

“It’s great that everyone is praising the NHS - and rightly so - but there doesn’t seem to be a lot for delivery workers.

“Perhaps they’re not saving lives, but they’re still putting themselves at risk. We thought it would be nice to let the postman know we’re still thinking about him.

“It is a bit of a sense of community.”

Drive 24