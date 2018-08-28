Flood alerts issued for Suffolk and Essex coastline

High tides could pose a risk to coastal roads and footpaths (stock image) Picture: WENDY TURNER

A number of coastal roads and footpaths in our region are at risk of flooding due to unusually high tides.

Residents have been advised to prepare for potential flooding of the Suffolk and north Essex coastline, as high tides jeopardise seaside paths.

The Government’s flood information service has issued several alerts for the region – covering the Deben estuary, Felixstowe to Clacton, Southwold and Lowestoft.

The warning comes as tides are expected to be higher than usual due to the forecast weather conditions during spring tides.

Local people are being told to take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and not to take any unnecessary risks.

The flood information service said it was “closely monitoring the situation” and did not expect the risk to escalate.