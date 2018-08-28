Partly Cloudy

Flood alerts issued for Suffolk and Essex coastline

PUBLISHED: 10:26 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:01 10 December 2018

High tides could pose a risk to coastal roads and footpaths (stock image) Picture: WENDY TURNER

High tides could pose a risk to coastal roads and footpaths (stock image) Picture: WENDY TURNER

A number of coastal roads and footpaths in our region are at risk of flooding due to unusually high tides.

Flood alerts have been issued for the East Anglian coastline Picture: FLOOD INFORMATION SERVICEFlood alerts have been issued for the East Anglian coastline Picture: FLOOD INFORMATION SERVICE

Residents have been advised to prepare for potential flooding of the Suffolk and north Essex coastline, as high tides jeopardise seaside paths.

The Government’s flood information service has issued several alerts for the region – covering the Deben estuary, Felixstowe to Clacton, Southwold and Lowestoft.

The warning comes as tides are expected to be higher than usual due to the forecast weather conditions during spring tides.

Local people are being told to take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and not to take any unnecessary risks.

The flood information service said it was “closely monitoring the situation” and did not expect the risk to escalate.

Train delays after lorry strikes railway bridge

10:41 Amy Gibbons
Trains travelling between Ipswich and Stowmarket may be delayed Picture: NEIL PERRY

All lines were blocked after a lorry collided with a railway bridge between Ipswich and Stowmarket.

Chocolate, onion and mince pies can cause serious health problems for dogs

10:31 Megan Aldous
Max from Blue Cross Picture: BLUE CROSS

The Suffolk Blue Cross centre have put together a guide of what festive treats you can/can’t feed your dog and what health implications they could have.

Rail delays after signal fault between Ipswich and Felixstowe

10:00 Amy Gibbons
Trains are disrupted between Ipswich and Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train services are suspended between Ipswich and Felixstowe due to a signal fault on the line.

Ipswich lights up for Christmas in aid of hospice

09:52 Sophie Barnett
Christmas lights are being displayed across the town to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice. Picture: JAMES ALEKSIC

A number of houses have already decked their front gardens with thousands of festive lights to raise money for St Elizabeth Hopsice – could you join in on their Christmas trail?

Revealed - how government’s £9.6m road repair pot will be spent in Suffolk

05:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Suffolk Highways said the new kit would help fix more potholes in one visit Picture: ARCHANT

A fresh purge of Suffolk’s potholes with an innovative road repair machine is set to kick off this week, thanks to cash from the Chancellor’s Budget.

Brit award-winning act announced for Newmarket Nights 2019

08:00 Louisa Baldwin
Race Night at Newmarket. Picture: Gregg Brown

Get ready to feel the love as a Brit award-winning band is set to perform at Newmarket Nights in 2019.

Triple tragedy on region’s roads as three die in weekend crashes

07:30 Tom Potter
Three people were killed in crashes over the weekend Picture: ARCHANT

Three lives were lost over a weekend of tragedy on the region’s roads.

Suffolk County Council reduces tobacco investment but fails to commit to withdrawing entirely

05:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Suffolk County Council has reduced its tobacco investment from pension funds. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk authority promoting campaigns to stop smoking has reduced its pension investments in tobacco firms – but says it still will not disinvest in cigarette firms entirely.

Video ‘People spat at me in the street’ – mum-of-three suffers after ex-partner’s fake Facebook claims

Yesterday, 19:00 Emily Townsend
Jennifer Pearson, from Felixstowe, is hoping for a peaceful and prosperous 2019 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Jennifer Pearson from Felixstowe claims she had dog mess shoved through her letter box, her tyres slashed, and even had people spit at her – leaving her youngest daughter in tears.

