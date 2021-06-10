Published: 5:30 AM June 10, 2021

If Ipswich was a city, it would make it much easier for its MPs to persuade ministers to offer it support when government grants were being given out.

That's the verdict from one of town's current MPs, Dr Dan Poulter who represents North Ipswich as well as Central Suffolk.

He was speaking after an online poll showed that people were evenly split on whether Ipswich should be a city - The Queen is due to create a new city in each of the four countries of the United Kingdom to mark her Platinum Jubilee next year.

Dr Poulter said: "In principle, I am supportive (of Ipswich getting city status). It would give Ipswich the greater standing it deserves as our county town and would help me and Tom in our work making bids for government for funding for Ipswich."

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said he would be talking to local residents about the issue before deciding to whether to back the bid that Labour-controlled Ipswich council is to make for city status.

You may also want to watch:

Conservative-run Suffolk County Council has said it is planning to back the bid when it is considered by ministers next year.

And the borough is also hoping to attract support from business groups and other local organisations who feel that city status would make it much easier to get Ipswich's voice heard by government.

A poll we ran suggested that people were evenly split on whether to go for city status - but readers are still making their voices heard.



