If you like it then you can put a £1 ‘bling ring’ on it

PUBLISHED: 17:56 16 January 2019

The Poundland 'Bling Ring' range includes gold and silver rings with red or blue stones. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

The Poundland 'Bling Ring' range includes gold and silver rings with red or blue stones. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Archant

If you’re planning to pop the question this Valentine’s Day but are strapped for cash Poundland is selling more than 200 engagement rings across Suffolk for – yes you guessed it – £1.

Especially for Valentine’s Day the discount store has launched a range of “stand-by” engagement rings.

Poundland says the budget buys should be used as ‘placeholders’ in anticipation of the real thing so that people can choose their own ring.

The Bling Ring range is called the The Bling Ring range is called the "stand-by engagement ring". Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

The rings, which are sold in Poundland’s Valentine’s Day section, come in four different styles and a range of sizes and are so far proving popular in Suffolk.

Manager of the Sudbury Retail Poundland store, Philip Stewart, said: “We originally had around 90 rings and now there’s only 24 left.

The Poundland 'Bling Ring' range includes gold and silver rings with red or blue stone, each presented in a heart shaped box for £1. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETTThe Poundland 'Bling Ring' range includes gold and silver rings with red or blue stone, each presented in a heart shaped box for £1. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

“They have been really popular this week and we are still expecting more deliveries.”

The store in Ipswich Sailmakers has 30 rings on the shelves, Ipswich Carr Street has 40, and Martlesham Retail Park counted 43.

Meanwhile, the Diss branch has 30 engagement rings in total and Haverhill 39.

Currently, there are more than 200 rings available in the county, with daily deliveries to top up stock.

The rings are made with cubic zirconia with fake gemstones so if it’s diamonds you want you’re in for a disappointment.

So would you be happy with one of these £1 rings?

Share your thoughts in the comments below.

