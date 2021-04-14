Power cut in western Ipswich affects 237 homes

Published: 1:11 PM April 14, 2021

UK Power Networks said the power should be back on shortly

More than 230 homes in western Ipswich are without power to allow engineers to work on a damaged cable.

The power cut is affecting 237 homes in the Pinewood area as well as Belstead, Washbrook, Copdock and Sproughton, according to UK Power Networks.

At 12.47pm, the company said the power should return by 1.30pm and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

A statement on UK Power Networks' website read: "We're very sorry we've had to switch off your electricity.

"Our engineers have turned off the power in the Forester Close area for safety so they can repairing a damaged cable caused by another company working in the area.

"Our estimated time to have your power back on is between now and 1.30pm."

News of the power cut comes after Chantry Academy was forced to close today due to a water supply issue.