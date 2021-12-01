More than 200 homes in Ipswich without electricity after power cut

Homes in east Ipswich have been affected by the power cut (file photo)

More than 200 homes in east Ipswich are currently without electricity after a power cut was reported.

The outage was reported to UK Power Networks shortly before 1pm, according the supplier's website.

The homes in Ipswich that have been affected by the power outage - Credit: UK Power Networks

Engineers have been dispatched to fix the error after an estimated 232 homes in the Foxhall Road and Felixstowe Road areas were left without power.

No timeframe has been given for when the power will be restored.

The outage comes after another power cut was reported in east Ipswich on Sunday.