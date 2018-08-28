Van drivers urged to be vigilant after a spate of power tools stolen

Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of power tools were stolen from vans in Felixstowe, Trimley St Mary and Martlesham.

The warning comes after a number of vans were broken into in Felxistowe and Trimley St Mary between 4pm on Tuesday, November 27 to 8am, Wednesday, November 28.

Power tools were then also stolen some time between 12.30am and 7.30am this morning, Thursday, November 29, in Martlesham.

Police have released the following details and urge anyone with information to come forward.

• Fairfield Avenue, Felixstowe – A window of a Ford Transit van was smashed. Nothing was stolen.

• Langer Road, Felixstowe – A Mercedes Sprinter van was broken into and various power tools taken, although some were subsequently found nearby.

• Fen Meadow, Trimley St Mary – A Mercedes Sprinter van was broken into and several power tools stolen.

• Cliff Road, Felixstowe – |A Vauxhall Combo van had its back door handle forced and a number of power tools were stolen.

• Western Avenue, Felixstowe – Offenders forced the lock on the rear door of Mercedes Sprinter van and stole a number of tools.

• Landguard Road, Felixstowe – Offenders forced entry into a Peugeot Partner van by breaking a door lock and a number of tools were stolen.

• Glenfield Avenue, Felixstowe – A Ford Transit van was broken into and stole a number of tools.

• Angela Close, Martlesham – An offender forced entry by damaging a door lock of a Vauxhall Combo van. Numerous tools were stolen including various Makita tools, an impact driver, compact drill, multi tool, circular saw, six amps and a charger.

Anyone with information or who is offered any tools in suspicious circumstances for sale, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 37/68822/18 or CAD 53 of today (Martlesham) or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police are also urging motorists to make sure their vans are locked and all valuables are removed, no matter whether the vehicle is parked on or off-road.

For further crime prevention advice regarding vehicle security visit Suffolk Police’s website.