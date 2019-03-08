Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 28°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Scores of homes remain without power following thunderstorms

PUBLISHED: 06:40 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 06:40 26 July 2019

Fork lightning over the East Anglian coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Anglian coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk

Archant

Scores of homes in Suffolk and Essex remain without power this morning after huge thunderstorms struck the region last night.

Lightning has also struck Harwich this evening Picture: ALEX DUKESLightning has also struck Harwich this evening Picture: ALEX DUKES

UK Power Networks reported last night that the power cuts were caused by faults in high voltage overhead and underground electricity wires.

You may also want to watch:

Although most of the cuts were short-lived, with power returned fairly quickly, dozens of homes, including 71 homes affected in the IP12 postcode and 14 in the IP19 postcode, remain without electricity today.

-WATCH: Your videos as storms hit Suffolk

Last night, homes in Ipswich, Kesgrave, Holbrook, Woolpit, Bildeston, Elmswell, Melton Woodbridge, Coddenham and Westerfield suffered cuts to their power.

The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms from 3pm yesterday following a heatwave which saw the region experience some of its highest temperatures ever.

Did you capture any footage of last night's thunderstorm - email us with pictures here.

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Listed Ipswich property owner hit with £40k bill for banned alterations

Nelson House in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Listed Ipswich property owner hit with £40k bill for banned alterations

Nelson House in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH: Dramatic videos and pictures of last night’s thunderstorms in Suffolk

Olly Page took this stunning picture of the storm while coaching Felixstowe and Walton versus Brantham

WATCH: Spectacular lightning storms roll into Suffolk and Essex

Lightning has also struck Harwich this evening Picture: ALEX DUKES

Ipswich Toby Carvery manager denies stealing £3,000 from safe

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Today’s news as it happens

Friday's breaking crime, fire, weather and travel news all in one place Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Scores of homes remain without power following thunderstorms

Fork lightning over the East Anglian coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists