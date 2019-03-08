Scores of homes remain without power following thunderstorms

Fork lightning over the East Anglian coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk Archant

Scores of homes in Suffolk and Essex remain without power this morning after huge thunderstorms struck the region last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lightning has also struck Harwich this evening Picture: ALEX DUKES Lightning has also struck Harwich this evening Picture: ALEX DUKES

UK Power Networks reported last night that the power cuts were caused by faults in high voltage overhead and underground electricity wires.

You may also want to watch:

Although most of the cuts were short-lived, with power returned fairly quickly, dozens of homes, including 71 homes affected in the IP12 postcode and 14 in the IP19 postcode, remain without electricity today.

-WATCH: Your videos as storms hit Suffolk

Last night, homes in Ipswich, Kesgrave, Holbrook, Woolpit, Bildeston, Elmswell, Melton Woodbridge, Coddenham and Westerfield suffered cuts to their power.

The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms from 3pm yesterday following a heatwave which saw the region experience some of its highest temperatures ever.

Did you capture any footage of last night's thunderstorm - email us with pictures here.