Scores of homes remain without power following thunderstorms
PUBLISHED: 06:40 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 06:40 26 July 2019
Archant
Scores of homes in Suffolk and Essex remain without power this morning after huge thunderstorms struck the region last night.
UK Power Networks reported last night that the power cuts were caused by faults in high voltage overhead and underground electricity wires.
Although most of the cuts were short-lived, with power returned fairly quickly, dozens of homes, including 71 homes affected in the IP12 postcode and 14 in the IP19 postcode, remain without electricity today.
Last night, homes in Ipswich, Kesgrave, Holbrook, Woolpit, Bildeston, Elmswell, Melton Woodbridge, Coddenham and Westerfield suffered cuts to their power.
The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms from 3pm yesterday following a heatwave which saw the region experience some of its highest temperatures ever.
