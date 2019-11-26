Video

One man in custody - another in hospital - following suspected assault at Ipswich flat

Man was taken into custody following an incident in Pownall Road Picture: MATT EARTH Matt Earth

A man has been arrested after another man was injured during an incident in a flat near the Waterfront area of Ipswich.

Police said a man was taken into custody following an incident in Pownall Road, between Fore Hamlet and Duke Street.

The area was cordoned off after police arrived at the scene at about 12.30am on Tuesday.

Suffolk Constabulary said a man was arrested in the area about 15 minutes later.

Another man was taken to hospital with injuries - the extent of which are yet to be confirmed.