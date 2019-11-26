E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
One man in custody - another in hospital - following suspected assault at Ipswich flat

PUBLISHED: 11:19 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 26 November 2019

Man was taken into custody following an incident in Pownall Road Picture: MATT EARTH

Man was taken into custody following an incident in Pownall Road Picture: MATT EARTH

Matt Earth

A man has been arrested after another man was injured during an incident in a flat near the Waterfront area of Ipswich.

A man was taken into custody following an incident in Pownall Road Picture: MATT EARTHA man was taken into custody following an incident in Pownall Road Picture: MATT EARTH

Police said a man was taken into custody following an incident in Pownall Road, between Fore Hamlet and Duke Street.

The area was cordoned off after police arrived at the scene at about 12.30am on Tuesday.

Suffolk Constabulary said a man was arrested in the area about 15 minutes later.

Another man was taken to hospital with injuries - the extent of which are yet to be confirmed.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

