‘Horrendous’ - dirty masks and gloves dumped around Ipswich shows ‘complete disrespect’

The PPE picked up off the streets of Ipswich by environmental campaigner Jason Alexander.

Litterers who dumped dirty masks and gloves around Ipswich during a global pandemic have been accused of showing a “complete disrespect for fellow human beings”.

The PPE picked up off the streets of Ipswich by environmental campaigner Jason Alexander.

Rubbish Walks founder and environmental campaigner Jason Alexander spent a day picking up the carelessly discarded personal protective equipment (PPE) along the road and in supermarket car parks, having to take great caution as he collected more than 50 masks and over 20 gloves.

He “noticed at least double that amount as I was driving around” which he was unable to pick up, adding: “I fear it’s going to get worse before it gets better.”

Speaking after a long day collecting litter on Tuesday, July 28 and making sure his equipment was thoroughly cleaned afterwards, Mr Alexander said: “It’s horrendous.

The PPE picked up off the streets of Ipswich by environmental campaigner Jason Alexander.

“I honestly don’t understand the mentality.

“There is plenty of awareness raised across the media about the dangers of dropping PPE (and any other litter) on the ground, so there really isn’t any excuse except laziness or a complete disrespect for fellow human beings.”

In a social media post, he added: “Some people are really starting to take the PPE.”

It is not the first time Mr Alexander has vented his frustration at PPE litterers.

In June, he even dubbed one litterer a “twonk” for wrapping gloves in a plastic bag before discarding it in Ipswich’s Landseer Park.

“Instead of thinking about others, they take the easy option and the path of least resistance because they drop them where they can,” he said at the time.

There have also been escalating amounts of rubbish dumped at beauty spots as people venture out following the coronavirus lockdown.

The PPE picked up off the streets of Ipswich by environmental campaigner Jason Alexander.

This newspaper has recently joined forces with BBC Radio Suffolk, the area’s county and district councils, Suffolk Constabulary and police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore to launch the annual Don’t Be a Tosser campaign.

BBC Radio Suffolk breakfast presenter Mark Murphy said: “The hard-hitting message is aimed at those who toss their litter down onto the ground.

“I’m sick and tired of seeing our beautiful countryside and beaches strewn with litter.

The PPE picked up off the streets of Ipswich by environmental campaigner Jason Alexander.

“It’s certainly become more noticeable since we started coming out of lockdown.”

People can cut out the Don’t Be a Tosser campaign posters in this newspaper or download one from the BBC Make a Difference website.