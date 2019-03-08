E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Pregnant mum still missing with two children

PUBLISHED: 09:00 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:37 02 September 2019

Ashleigh Fisk enjoyed a holiday with her parents, partner Marcus and children Zachory and Logan just before her disappearance Picture: Fisk Family

Ashleigh Fisk enjoyed a holiday with her parents, partner Marcus and children Zachory and Logan just before her disappearance Picture: Fisk Family

Archant

A pregnant mum who has not been seen since leaving Ipswich nearly a week ago with her two young children is still missing.

Police are trying to trace Ashleigh Fisk and her two children Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYPolice are trying to trace Ashleigh Fisk and her two children Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ashleigh Fisk, 24, is thought to have left the family home in Tydeman Close, Ipswich, around 8am on Tuesday, August 27 and has not been heard from since.

Ashleigh, who is pregnant with her third child, told relatives on Tuesday morning that she was going to the hospital.

Suffolk police confirmed this morning that Ashley is still missing.

Ashleigh's parents, Tim and Mandy Fisk, have made an emotional plea for their daughter and grandchildren, Zachory, two, and one-year-old Logan, to return home.

The Fisk family are desperate for news of Ashleigh Fisk and sons Zachory and Logan Picture: Marcus SampsonThe Fisk family are desperate for news of Ashleigh Fisk and sons Zachory and Logan Picture: Marcus Sampson

Mrs Fisk said: "We need to find my daughter and our two grand kids as they are not safe. "Ashleigh please come home with the boys."

MORE: 'They are my world' says father of missing Zachory and Logan

The father of the two boys, Marcus Sampson, has also made a desperate plea for information after travelling to Birmingham to look for his sons.

"The children's favourite thing is their dad. The children are my world too," he said.

Concerns are growing for missing mum Ashleigh Fisk and her children Logan and brother Zachory Picture: Marcus SampsonConcerns are growing for missing mum Ashleigh Fisk and her children Logan and brother Zachory Picture: Marcus Sampson

"Zachory likes watching cartoons like Ryan's toy review and Logan likes Teletubbies."

Ashleigh is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall of medium build with shoulder length brown hair. It is not known what clothing she was wearing at the time she went missing.

Zachory is described as white, 3ft 1ins tall, of a small build and has dark brown spiked hair.

Logan is also white and 2ft 5ins tall.

Anyone has information about the family or who may have seen them should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 266 of August 27, 2019.

MORE: Missing mum Ashleigh Fisk is pregnant with third child, say concerned parents

Comments have been disabled on this article.

