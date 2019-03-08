Pregnant mum still missing with two children
PUBLISHED: 09:00 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:37 02 September 2019
A pregnant mum who has not been seen since leaving Ipswich nearly a week ago with her two young children is still missing.
Ashleigh Fisk, 24, is thought to have left the family home in Tydeman Close, Ipswich, around 8am on Tuesday, August 27 and has not been heard from since.
Ashleigh, who is pregnant with her third child, told relatives on Tuesday morning that she was going to the hospital.
Suffolk police confirmed this morning that Ashley is still missing.
Ashleigh's parents, Tim and Mandy Fisk, have made an emotional plea for their daughter and grandchildren, Zachory, two, and one-year-old Logan, to return home.
Mrs Fisk said: "We need to find my daughter and our two grand kids as they are not safe. "Ashleigh please come home with the boys."
The father of the two boys, Marcus Sampson, has also made a desperate plea for information after travelling to Birmingham to look for his sons.
"The children's favourite thing is their dad. The children are my world too," he said.
"Zachory likes watching cartoons like Ryan's toy review and Logan likes Teletubbies."
Ashleigh is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall of medium build with shoulder length brown hair. It is not known what clothing she was wearing at the time she went missing.
Zachory is described as white, 3ft 1ins tall, of a small build and has dark brown spiked hair.
Logan is also white and 2ft 5ins tall.
Anyone has information about the family or who may have seen them should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 266 of August 27, 2019.
