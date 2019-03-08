E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich woman and two children found safe and well after week missing

PUBLISHED: 14:41 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 03 September 2019

Police had been searching for Ashleigh Fisk and her children since they were reported missing last week Picture: ARCHANT

Police had been searching for Ashleigh Fisk and her children since they were reported missing last week Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A 24-year-old Ipswich woman and her two children have been found safe and well a week after going missing.

Ashleigh Fisk was last spoken to by her family at 7am on Tuesday, August 27.

She was known to be with her two young sons, two-year-old Zachory on-year-old Logan.

Ashleigh was pregnant with her third child when she left the family home on Tuesday morning and told relatives she was going to the hospital.

Her parents made an emotional plea for their daughter and grandchildren to return home.

The father of the two boys, Marcus Sampson, also made a desperate plea for information after travelling to Birmingham to look for his sons.

All three were been located safe and well on Tuesday, according to Suffolk police.

Officers also thanked members of the public for their assistance with the appeal.

