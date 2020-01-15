E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Bus fares rise as First Group increases prices on several Suffolk routes

15 January, 2020 - 11:30
Fares on First Eastern Counties buses in Suffolk are set to change - with some rising but others staying the same. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Fares on First Eastern Counties buses in Suffolk are set to change - with some rising but others staying the same. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

First Eastern Counties have raised fares on many of its day, week, month and annual bus tickets in Suffolk.

The company, which operates services in areas including Ipswich, Woodbridge, Lowestoft and Felixstowe, brought in its new fare prices on January 11.

In the "Ipswich zone", fares have risen by 10p for adult singles and up to 20p for returns.

However the company is freezing prices of all single, day and High5 group tickets in the Lowestoft and Coastal zones, which cover areas including Southwold, Halesworth, Blythburgh and Kessingland.

The firm, a subsidiary of First Group, also announced that 10-trip tickets would only be available as an mTicket - available on the First Bus app - and no longer sold on the buses in an attempt to speed up boarding times.

Chris Speed, head of operations at First Eastern Counties, said the fare increases were to balance the ever-increasing costs of running and improving the services.

He said: "Over the past 18 months we have expanded our bus networks and invested in upgrading our fleet to improve public transport provision with further plans to develop our offering to bus users over the coming months.

"To balance the ever-increasing costs incurred in running a business and to further improve services and links to community hubs across the city, towns and county, we need to revise some of the fares we charge for travel.

"However, many single and return fares have remained unchanged but some will see a 10p to 20p increase dependant on the route and location being travelled.

"Some of our day tickets have seen an increase of 10p and our week tickets £1 to £2 dependant on ticket type. This is the first increase in three years that some of our mTicket prices have been revised."

Mr Speed said the company's ticketing was now predominantly done online, with just 40% of tickets being bought on board a bus.

He said: "It is great to see how people are moving towards our digital platforms to pay for their travel with over 60% of all transactions now being made by contactless or mobile phone payment.

"These methods vastly improve boarding times and help with making services more reliable."

For a full list of bus fares, visit www.firstgroup.com/norfolk-suffolk/tickets/ticket-prices

Most Read

Final decision on Orwell Bridge closure expected at 2.30pm

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge CLOSED – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England Picture: MICK WEBB

Orwell Bridge will CLOSE for 10 hours tonight

The Orwell Bridge is due to close. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Orwell Bridge reopens after Storm Brendan winds force closure – but could close today

The Orwell Bridge reopened overnight after Storm Brendan winds caused its closure Picture: ARCHANT

Road closures, power outages and car crashes caused by falling trees in stormy weather

A tree fell onto the A146 connecting Lowestoft to Norwich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Final decision on Orwell Bridge closure expected at 2.30pm

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge CLOSED – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England Picture: MICK WEBB

Orwell Bridge will CLOSE for 10 hours tonight

The Orwell Bridge is due to close. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Orwell Bridge reopens after Storm Brendan winds force closure – but could close today

The Orwell Bridge reopened overnight after Storm Brendan winds caused its closure Picture: ARCHANT

Road closures, power outages and car crashes caused by falling trees in stormy weather

A tree fell onto the A146 connecting Lowestoft to Norwich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge OPEN after strong winds force closure

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England Picture: MICK WEBB

Reports of abandoned vehicles in Ipswich at 14 per week, new data reveals

Abandoned vehicles use a lot of resources to sort, according to Ipswich Borough Council. File picture: ARCHANT

Bus fares rise as First Group increases prices on several Suffolk routes

Fares on First Eastern Counties buses in Suffolk are set to change - with some rising but others staying the same. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Sisters ‘overwhelmed’ as their Suffolk fedora gets royal seal of approval

Sudbury sisters Alice Leet-Cook & Rosie Turner, founders of fashion brand Hicks & Brown, who made a Suffolk fedora worn by the Duchess of Cambridge Picture: SYLVAIN HOMO

Man escapes as fire destroys first floor of flat

Emergency services attended the scene of a house fire in St Andrews Street North in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists