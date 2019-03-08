Everything you need to know about Suffolk Pride 2019

Suffolk Pride will take place on Ipswich Waterfront and is being supported by Suffolk New College

This Summer Ipswich Waterfront will play host to the first Suffolk Pride march in five years.

There will be lots of events in the run up to Suffolk Pride including a dress down day at the Ormiston Academy

The committee behind the hotly anticipated celebration have started to release details of what will be happening in the run up to Suffolk Pride and on the day itself.

Where and when will it take place?

The date for Suffolk Pride has been set for Saturday, June, 22 when revellers will parade down Ipswich Waterfront. It will start from outside DanceEast at midday finishing at Cult Cafe where it will link up with a food and drink festival.

What’s the line up?

Suffolk Pride are keen to have lots of local acts performing on their main stage. The line-up announced so far includes Diamond Vocal, Sienna Potter, Interesting Times Gang, Caswell, A.N.G, Slow King, Tundra. Headlining are Reno and Rome.

What else is going on at Suffolk Pride?

As well as the live music on the main stage there will also be a poetry platform where local talent will be performing.

Speakers will be offering their insight on the LGBTQ+ community and encouraging debate and discussion.

Alongside the food and drink festival there will be a licensed bar ensuring that festival-goers keep refreshed as the festival runs into the evening.

Details of the Suffolk Pre-Pride party at Isaacs in Ipswich

Amongst those supporting the first Suffolk Pride since 2014 is the Suffolk New College, Christians at Suffolk Pride and the MP for Ipswich, Sandy Martin who has been a keen supporter of the event returning to Ipswich.

Are you ready for Pride?

There are lots of exciting events organised in the run up to pride including a Pre-Pride party fundraiser at Isaacs on Thursday, April 18. More details about the event can be found on the Suffolk Pride Facebook page.

Another Pre-Pride party is planned for under 18s at the Salutation in Ipswich on May 28. The night will include entertainment suitable for a teenage audience as well as sexual health advice.

Schools and libraries across Suffolk are also showing their support for pride. Ormiston Endeavour Academy in Ipswich are having a rainbow dress down day and having Pride-themed displays and assemblies.