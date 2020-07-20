Stacey Solomon’s new childrens’ range available at Ipswich Primark

Stacey Solomon's new clothing range launched in Primark's Ipswich store on Monday Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The new colourful clothing range by TV presenter and singer Stacey Solomon has gone on sale in Ipswich’s Primark store today.

The range includes caps perfect for the summer months Picture: ARCHANT The range includes caps perfect for the summer months Picture: ARCHANT

The Loose Women star and former X Factor contestant has teamed up with the fast fashion retailer to create a range of new clothes for young boys and girls.

The chain’s Ipswich branch in Westgate Street contains racks of brightly-coloured clothing items from the range, which she helped design.

It is perfect for the summer and includes caps from £4, flip flops from £5 and sunglasses from £2.

Stacey Solomon has teamed up with Primark on two previous occasions Picture: ARCHANT Stacey Solomon has teamed up with Primark on two previous occasions Picture: ARCHANT

The clothes are available for babies and children up to the age of 10.

This is the third time Solomon has teamed up with Primark, with her two previous collections - both aimed at women - selling out fast.

