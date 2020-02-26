'Ground-breaking' £1.5m school expansion begins to support new housing

Expansion work has begun at a Suffolk primary school - to create than 100 new places and support the increased population of the catchment area.

Bramford CEVC Primary School will be increasing the number of places from 210 to 315 driven by the anticipation of new housing developments in the area.

A celebration at the school yesterday announced the start of the development, with district councillor John Field attending the opening.

"I am really pleased to see the start of this project on site," he said.

"It is great to recognise the local growing community and the expansion of Bramford Primary School is a welcoming addition to Bramford Village."

Brooks and Wood Ltd was contracted for the project and director Stuart Boardley said he is excited to work alongside Suffolk County Council to deliver the new block.

He said: "The expansion will provide further fantastic facilities for the next generation of young people to excel and we, as a local business, are proud to be able to support that growth and development."

The standalone block has a construction value of £1.5million and David Garrard, associate for Concertus Design and Property Consultants, spoke about the project.

"The four-classroom standalone block will provide pupils with energy efficient classrooms with excellent natural light and ventilation," he explained.

"This will be a fantastic educational facility which will enhance the existing school accommodation."

The school previously carried out extension work in 2010, creating a new dining hall and kitchen facility.

"This project will increase parking facilities alongside remodelling the inside of the early years building and is expected to be completed by the summer, in time for the next academic year."

Emma Burgess is executive headteacher at Bramford which is joined with nearby Somersham Primary School.

She said: "This is a very exciting time for our school, and we are very much looking forward to seeing our school community grow. The new building, along with the improvements to the existing space inside our key stage one block, will further enhance and improve our learning environment for all our pupils."