E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Ground-breaking' £1.5m school expansion begins to support new housing

PUBLISHED: 07:30 27 February 2020

Bramford Primary School celebrated the beginning of work on their expansion on Wednesday February 26. Picture: BRAMFORD PRIMARY SCHOOL

Bramford Primary School celebrated the beginning of work on their expansion on Wednesday February 26. Picture: BRAMFORD PRIMARY SCHOOL

Archant

Expansion work has begun at a Suffolk primary school - to create than 100 new places and support the increased population of the catchment area.

Bramford CEVC Primary School will be increasing the number of places from 210 to 315 driven by the anticipation of new housing developments in the area.

A celebration at the school yesterday announced the start of the development, with district councillor John Field attending the opening.

"I am really pleased to see the start of this project on site," he said.

"It is great to recognise the local growing community and the expansion of Bramford Primary School is a welcoming addition to Bramford Village."

Brooks and Wood Ltd was contracted for the project and director Stuart Boardley said he is excited to work alongside Suffolk County Council to deliver the new block.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "The expansion will provide further fantastic facilities for the next generation of young people to excel and we, as a local business, are proud to be able to support that growth and development."

The standalone block has a construction value of £1.5million and David Garrard, associate for Concertus Design and Property Consultants, spoke about the project.

"The four-classroom standalone block will provide pupils with energy efficient classrooms with excellent natural light and ventilation," he explained.

"This will be a fantastic educational facility which will enhance the existing school accommodation."

The school previously carried out extension work in 2010, creating a new dining hall and kitchen facility.

"This project will increase parking facilities alongside remodelling the inside of the early years building and is expected to be completed by the summer, in time for the next academic year."

Emma Burgess is executive headteacher at Bramford which is joined with nearby Somersham Primary School.

She said: "This is a very exciting time for our school, and we are very much looking forward to seeing our school community grow. The new building, along with the improvements to the existing space inside our key stage one block, will further enhance and improve our learning environment for all our pupils."

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to ‘kind soul’

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to ‘kind soul’

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Snow falls at Stansted Airport – and Suffolk sees a few wintry showers

Snowy weather in Landseer Park. Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Is there any hope for Ipswich’s old Tolly Cobbold brewery?

An aerial view of firefighters tackling the blaze at the old Tolly Cobbold Brewery at Cliff Quay in Ipswich. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ten people due in court following large disturbance in Ipswich

Norwich Road was closed by police following the incident Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Greater Anglia in race to get Intercity trains on track ahead of deadline

Only two of the new Intercity trains have entered service so far. Picture; JOHN DAY

‘Ground-breaking’ £1.5m school expansion begins to support new housing

Bramford Primary School celebrated the beginning of work on their expansion on Wednesday February 26. Picture: BRAMFORD PRIMARY SCHOOL
Drive 24